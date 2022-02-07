When Boy George and Erasure's Andy Bell bravely kissed on stage in protest against anti-LGBT laws

Boy George and Andy Bell. Picture: Getty/ITV

It was a milestone in LGBTQ+ history, but it was also a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. Two of the UK's biggest popstars - Andy Bell and Boy George - shared a kiss at the Brit Awards.

In 1989, Erasure's Andy Bell went on stage to pick up Erasure's award for Best British Group, with fellow popstar Boy George presenting the trophy.

As he got to the stage, Andy and George shared a quick kiss, leading to cheers from the crowd.

Back in 1989, seeing two men kiss on live TV was sadly a big deal, and something that hadn't really happened before. Watch the moment below:

Andy Bell later explained that the kiss was in protest against the controversial Section 28, also known as Clause 28. This was a series of laws across Britain that prohibited the "promotion of homosexuality" by local authorities.

Clause 28 was introduced by Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government, and was in effect from 1988 to 2000 (in Scotland) and 2003 (in England and Wales). This led to many organisations including lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender student support groups to close altogether or limit their activities or self-censor.

Boy George also released the single 'No Clause 28' in protest against the law, and both singers spoke in-depth about it on TV, as can be seen in this clip below:

It was only in 1989 that the UK first broadcast a gay kiss on TV. The soap EastEnders featured Colin Russell (Michael Cashman) and his other half Guido Smith (Nicholas Donovan) share a kiss.

