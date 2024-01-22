Celine Dion suffers another tragedy as her niece Brigitte dies in fatal car accident

There's been yet another tragedy in the Dion family. Picture: Getty/Kim Cantin Dion Facebook

By Thomas Edward

It's a terrible tragedy.

Recently it was revealed that Brigitte Dion, the niece of iconic singer Celine Dion, was involved in a fatal car accident.

The daughter was of Celine's older brother Clément died in a head-on collision which occurred in the Canadian town on Saint-Thomas, Quebec on the evening of 28th December 2023 as the Journal de Montréal reported.

A vehicle was travelling in the wrong direction at approximately 18:15 that night, and struck Brigitte's car. She was just 51 years old.

The news was only announced recently, with Brigitte's daughter Kim Cantin Dion posting on Facebook to confirm the loss of her beloved mother.

"I can’t believe what I’m doing… the words… the pictures… I’m confused mom," the caption says alongside a carousel of photos of Brigitte.

"Look how beautiful my mommy is. Cause you were my mom all to me. Just mine."

Oh maman . 💔🫶🏼 Maman , tu le sais bien qu’à l’habitude j’ai toujours une belle plume … Mais là les mots me manquent... Posted by Kim Cantin Dion on Friday, December 29, 2023

Kim's heartfelt post continues: "My mom was a little tired, but that wasn’t the reason she left. My mom wants us to remember the beautiful dynamite bomb she was."

"Remember the bridge that makes sparks. Talk about my mom often. Make her live again, my mom. You’re still there mom. But otherwise. I love you mom."

Celine has yet to make a public announcement about the death of her niece, amid her own private battle with disease.

It's yet another tragedy in Celine's life in recent years, having lost both her husband Rene Angelil and her brother Daniel Dion in the same month, after they both succumbed to cancer in January 2016.

Her brother-in-law Guy Poirier also lost his battle with cancer in August 2016. She lost her father Adhémar Dion in 2003, who was 80 at the time of his death.

After being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022 - a rare neurological disease which causes severe spasms and loss of function - Celine has largely been out of the public eye.

In November 2023, the 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now' singer made her first public appearance in three years in Las Vegas after posing with fans and the players at an ice hockey game between Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Her family have been supporting Celine throughout her struggle, and has issued frequent updates to the media and her fans.

Celine's sister Claudette issued an update before Christmas 2023, revealing that "she doesn't have control over her muscles", but is working hard to make a recovery.