Celine Dion suffers another tragedy as her niece Brigitte dies in fatal car accident

22 January 2024, 12:08

There's been yet another tragedy in the Dion family.
There's been yet another tragedy in the Dion family. Picture: Getty/Kim Cantin Dion Facebook

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's a terrible tragedy.

Recently it was revealed that Brigitte Dion, the niece of iconic singer Celine Dion, was involved in a fatal car accident.

The daughter was of Celine's older brother Clément died in a head-on collision which occurred in the Canadian town on Saint-Thomas, Quebec on the evening of 28th December 2023 as the Journal de Montréal reported.

A vehicle was travelling in the wrong direction at approximately 18:15 that night, and struck Brigitte's car. She was just 51 years old.

The news was only announced recently, with Brigitte's daughter Kim Cantin Dion posting on Facebook to confirm the loss of her beloved mother.

"I can’t believe what I’m doing… the words… the pictures… I’m confused mom," the caption says alongside a carousel of photos of Brigitte.

"Look how beautiful my mommy is. Cause you were my mom all to me. Just mine."

Oh maman . 💔🫶🏼 Maman , tu le sais bien qu’à l’habitude j’ai toujours une belle plume … Mais là les mots me manquent...

Posted by Kim Cantin Dion on Friday, December 29, 2023

Kim's heartfelt post continues: "My mom was a little tired, but that wasn’t the reason she left. My mom wants us to remember the beautiful dynamite bomb she was."

"Remember the bridge that makes sparks. Talk about my mom often. Make her live again, my mom. You’re still there mom. But otherwise. I love you mom."

Celine has yet to make a public announcement about the death of her niece, amid her own private battle with disease.

It's yet another tragedy in Celine's life in recent years, having lost both her husband Rene Angelil and her brother Daniel Dion in the same month, after they both succumbed to cancer in January 2016.

Her brother-in-law Guy Poirier also lost his battle with cancer in August 2016. She lost her father Adhémar Dion in 2003, who was 80 at the time of his death.

After being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022 - a rare neurological disease which causes severe spasms and loss of function - Celine has largely been out of the public eye.

In November 2023, the 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now' singer made her first public appearance in three years in Las Vegas after posing with fans and the players at an ice hockey game between Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Her family have been supporting Celine throughout her struggle, and has issued frequent updates to the media and her fans.

Celine's sister Claudette issued an update before Christmas 2023, revealing that "she doesn't have control over her muscles", but is working hard to make a recovery.

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

Celine Dion has sung in many languages including Japanese, Italian, German and even Latin in her 31-year career.

This video of Celine Dion singing in 9 different languages is absolutely incredible

Celine Dion's sister Claudette revealed the star "doesn't have control over her muscles" in the latest health update amidst her Stiff Person Syndrome battle.

Celine Dion's sister says star has lost "control of her muscles" but is "working hard" to get better
Celine Dion is reportedly finally got her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome 'under control', a source close to the star has revealed.

Celine Dion is 'feeling better' and is 'done hiding' amidst incurable Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis
Celine Dion and her sons

Celine Dion shares photos with rarely seen three sons as she battles ongoing health issues

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Eagles return to the UK

Eagles announce final ever UK live shows for Long Goodbye farewell tour

Eagles

Bee Gee brothers Robin and Barry Gibb gave what would later become known as their final performance during the finale of American Idol in 2010.

Bee Gees' final show: When Barry Gibb gave emotional last performance with Robin before brother's death

Bee Gees

Michael Jackson biopic Michael

Michael Jackson biopic Michael: Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

Michael Jackson

George Michael called his televised performance of 'A Different Corner' in 1986 the "funniest moment" of his career because of one faux pas.

The performance George Michael called the "funniest moment" of his career

George Michael

Prince didn't appear alongside Michael Jackson on We Are the World

Prince's absence from 'We Are the World' explained: Why pop legend refused to appear on the song

Prince

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents