Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn reportedly give their new daughter an out-of-this-world name

By Mayer Nissim

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn had their second child earlier this year.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have reportedly given their second child an unusually out-out-this-world name.

According to The Sun, the couple have called their new daughter Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

The couple had their second child in May, with Ed revealing the news on Instagram with an adorable baby socks picture.

"Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl," he said.

"We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x"

Cherry had previously given birth to the couple's first child – also a girl – in August 2020. She is named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you" Ed wrote at the time.

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

He added: "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x."

Ed and Cherry had been childhood friends and secondary school classmates.

They began their relationship in July 2015, announcing their engagement in January 2018 and marrying a year later