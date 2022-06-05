Ed Sheeran performs beautiful 'Perfect' at Jubilee pageant in tribute to the Queen's marriage

5 June 2022, 19:17

Ed Sheeran performs at Buckingham Palace
Ed Sheeran performs at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran closed out today's Platinum Jubilee pageant at Buckingham Palace with a stunning performance of his song 'Perfect'.

Ed Sheeran sang an emotional version of his love song 'Perfect' to close out the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, while a montage of video clips of the Queen during her 70-year reign played.

The pop star sang the romantic ballad while playing the guitar, while members of the Royal Family watched on.

'Perfect' was chosen as a tribute to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who also appeared in the nostalgic footage on screen.

Ed Sheeran's performance followed an afternoon Jubilee Pageant, and was followed by a brief appearance from the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Watch Ed's performance:

Her appearance brought an end to her four-day Platinum celebrations this weekend.

Speaking ahead of his performance, Ed told the BBC: “For me, this is kind of like a full circle, nostalgia moment because this is the event that I picked up guitar at 20 years ago after seeing Eric Clapton playing on stage.

“And then I got to play it 10 years ago for the Diamond Jubilee. It’s really really nice to be back, it’s just a great atmosphere here.”

Ed has previously played his first single 'The A Team' in front of the Queen for her Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012.

Looking at the incredible atmosphere of the fourth and final day of the Jubilee event, he added: “It’s very rare you get days like this to feel patriotic.

“I think the last time was the Euro’s final when you actually felt it in the city. It’s really really nice.”

Ed Sheeran recently announced that his wife Cherry had given birth to their second child, a daughter.

