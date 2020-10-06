George Michael's ex-partner Kenny Goss is suing late star's sister and father

George Michael's ex-lover Kenny Goss suing late star's sister and father. Picture: Getty

By Rory O'Connor

George Michael's former partner Kenny Goss is suing the singer's family in an attempt to get £15,000 a month from the late star's estate, it has been revealed.

The 62-year-old Texan is allegedly claiming he was reliant on singer George's money when he was alive and so should still be provided for.

George died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, but did not leave any money to Kenny in his will.

However, he had reportedly paid him a "generous monthly allowance" before their split in 2009.

Kenny is now claiming that George was "not in his right mind" when he made the will, according to The Sun.

The majority of George's £97.6million fortune went to his sisters Melanie and Yioda, with smaller amounts going to his father Kyriacos and his close friends and former staff.

Fadi Fawaz, his partner at the time of his death, was also left with nothing in the will.

Former art dealer Kenny is allegedly claiming he "gave up his career to care for George" during their 13-year relationship.

Kenny Goss and George Michael together in 2005. Picture: Getty

George's sister Melanie died aged 59 last Christmas, so Kenny is suing George's only surviving sister Yioda and wants "at least £15,000 a month".

A source told the newspaper: "His argument is he gave up his own career to focus on his relationship, and also set up a charitable foundation alongside George.

"He was essentially given an incredibly generous allowance which he came to rely on.

"Kenny believes, as George's most significant other half, he is entitled to that still and is contesting George wasn't in his right mind when he made his last will. Kenny wants at least £15,000 a month to live off."

Last June, George's estate was finally divided, with the singer leaving it up to his sister to decide which of his friends would receive part of his will.

Following the announcement of George's death, Kenny issued a statement that read: "I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and longtime love George Michael has passed," he wrote. "He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man.

"The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News in 2017, Kenny said: "We just had a really good, sweet relationship. We weren't even mad at each other or anything like that. He was truly the love of my life. And I think I was the love of his life."