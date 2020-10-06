George Michael's ex-partner Kenny Goss is suing late star's sister and father

6 October 2020, 11:48

George Michael's ex-lover Kenny Goss suing late star's sister and father
George Michael's ex-lover Kenny Goss suing late star's sister and father. Picture: Getty

By Rory O'Connor

George Michael's former partner Kenny Goss is suing the singer's family in an attempt to get £15,000 a month from the late star's estate, it has been revealed.

The 62-year-old Texan is allegedly claiming he was reliant on singer George's money when he was alive and so should still be provided for.

George died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, but did not leave any money to Kenny in his will.

However, he had reportedly paid him a "generous monthly allowance" before their split in 2009.

See more: Exclusive: Charlie Puth reveals hero George Michael's influence on his music

Kenny is now claiming that George was "not in his right mind" when he made the will, according to The Sun.

The majority of George's £97.6million fortune went to his sisters Melanie and Yioda, with smaller amounts going to his father Kyriacos and his close friends and former staff.

Fadi Fawaz, his partner at the time of his death, was also left with nothing in the will.

Former art dealer Kenny is allegedly claiming he "gave up his career to care for George" during their 13-year relationship.

Read more: Wham!'s 'Wake Me Up Before You Go Go' hits 1 billion global streams

Kenny Goss and George Michael together in 2005
Kenny Goss and George Michael together in 2005. Picture: Getty

George's sister Melanie died aged 59 last Christmas, so Kenny is suing George's only surviving sister Yioda and wants "at least £15,000 a month".

A source told the newspaper: "His argument is he gave up his own career to focus on his relationship, and also set up a charitable foundation alongside George.

"He was essentially given an incredibly generous allowance which he came to rely on.

"Kenny believes, as George's most significant other half, he is entitled to that still and is contesting George wasn't in his right mind when he made his last will. Kenny wants at least £15,000 a month to live off."

Last June, George's estate was finally divided, with the singer leaving it up to his sister to decide which of his friends would receive part of his will.

Read more: Giant George Michael mural unveiled in his memory near home in London

Following the announcement of George's death, Kenny issued a statement that read: "I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and longtime love George Michael has passed," he wrote. "He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man.

"The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News in 2017, Kenny said: "We just had a really good, sweet relationship. We weren't even mad at each other or anything like that. He was truly the love of my life. And I think I was the love of his life."

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael songs

15 of George Michael's best ever songs

Features

In one of his first tentative steps as a solo artist separate from Wham!, George had the honour of being one of only three white artists asked to perform, alongside Boy George and Rod Stewart, at the monumental motown gig in 1985.

21-year-old George Michael's duet of 'Careless Whisper' with Smokey Robinson is magnificent
Joining Pavarotti on stage, George Michael was in the city of Modena, Italy to help raise money for charities close to the opera star's heart.

When George Michael and Pavarotti sang a spine-tingling duet of 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'
George Michael's unearthed poetry shows the star's talent at a young age

Heartbreaking poetry George Michael wrote at 11-years-old proves the star's early talent
Andrew Ridgeley

What is Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley up to now?

Features

Giant George Michael mural unveiled in his memory in London

Giant George Michael mural unveiled in his memory near home in London
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Simon & Garfunkel's professional relationship was filled with allegations of betrayal and dishonesty

The extraordinary story of Simon & Garfunkel’s life-long feud
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Westlife's Shane Filan shares heartbreaking news of dad's death just 10 months after his mum

Westlife's Shane Filan shares heartbreaking news of dad's death just 10 months after his mum

Westlife

Joss Stone announces pregnancy as singer confirms she is expecting first baby with musician boyfriend Cody

Joss Stone announces pregnancy as singer confirms she is expecting first baby

Music

Elton John and John Lennon

Elton John recalls ‘whirlwind romance’ with John Lennon: 'We did naughty things together'

Elton John

Mick Fleetwood responds to viral 'Dreams' TikTok in the best way

Mick Fleetwood recreates viral 'Dreams' TikTok video, sipping cranberry juice and lip-syncing to song

Fleetwood Mac

Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton

Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner and Adele have all sung James Bond themes

All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best

Song Lists