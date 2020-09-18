Giant George Michael mural unveiled in his memory near home in London

Giant George Michael mural unveiled in his memory in London. Picture: Getty • PA

By Rory O'Connor

George Michael has been featured in a new giant mural dedicated to the late star, depicting photo recreations and scenes from his music videos, including 'Careless Whisper' and 'Outside'.

The mural was unveiled in North London in his memory after British artist Dawn Mellor finished the nine-metre tall mural.

George passed away on Christmas Day in 2016 at home in Highgate, Brent, with the new mural painted near the star's former house.

The artwork was painted on a wall in Kingsbury, close to where George lived and went to school as a teenager.

The new George Michael tribute mural in London. Picture: PA

The piece was commissioned as part of the Brent Biennial, which was set up following Brent being named the London Borough of Culture for 2020.

Fans will recognise the main image in the mural depicting George blow-drying his hair while backstage during a world tour.

The painting is a recreation of a photo of the Wham! singer backstage in January during the pop duo's 1985 world tour, 'The Big Tour'.

It has been reported the new artwork will be a permanent fixture, following on from David Bowie's mural in Brixton, and Amy Winehouse's temporary murals in Camden.

Artist Dawn Mellor in front of her George Michael mural. Picture: PA

George died due to natural causes related to heart disease and a fatty liver, attributed to dilated cardiomyopathy – a condition where the heart becomes enlarged and cannot pump blood effectively.

A new song was released posthumously in 2019, titled 'This Is How (We Want To Get High)'.

It was featured in Last Christmas, a film based around George's music, starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding as the main characters.