Lionel Richie "pumped" about his daughter Sofia becoming a mother for the first time

Picture: Getty

He's "pumped" to be a grandfather again.

Lionel Richie couldn't contain his excitement for welcoming another grandchild into the world at a recent event.

For the premiere of 'We Are The World' Netflix documentary, The Greatest Night In Pop, held in Los Angeles, the legendary singer was all smiles.

Only last week, his daughter Sofia Richie Grainge revealed she was expecting her first child with husband Elliott Grainge.

In his first public appearance since the news, Lionel discussed his thoughts and feelings with People magazine on the red carpet.

"You know what? I am pumped up. I am now going to spoil yet another child in the world," he lovingly joked.

"And I am not quite sure what the child will do to me, but I'm hoping that the child gives the parents a bit of a run, because every parent wants to get even as to what you did to me!"

Picture: Getty

Sofia and husband Elliott tied the knot in a ceremony in April of last year, and revealed during an interview with Vogue that they were expecting.

When asked if he could offer any sort of parenting advice to his daughter, Lionel replied: "So a new baby coming along, 'Oh my God, Dad, what do I do now?' Ah ha! All parents like this position."

"I'm in a position right now where I'm going to love this child to death, spoil him to death," the 'Three Times A Lady' icon continued.

"And on very special occasions give the child back so the parents can actually raise this child. She's going to be fantastic."

"These are two loving parents, and I don't think they really know what's coming because every kid is different. So no matter what advice I give them, there's no manual for this. They'll figure it out," he gushed.

Picture: Getty

Lionel is already a grandfather to 16-year-old Harlow and 14-year-old Sparrow, from his elder daughter Nicole Richie and her husband Joel Madden.

Nevertheless, he was still evidently over the moon about more little Richie's entering the world.

During her interview with Vogue, Sofia opened up about how she and her husband Elliott broke the news to her dad Lionel.

"We went to Elliot’s parents, who live about five minutes away from us, and I think I had a box — I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box — and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week."

"Everyone was like 'Ooooh Hermes!' But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That's how we told all of our parents."

"Watching their reaction go from like, 'I'm about to get an expensive present' to like 'I'm about to get a grandchild' was really sweet."