Madonna rushed to intensive care with infection, postpones entire world tour

28 June 2023, 22:18

Madonna in 2021
Madonna in 2021. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Madonna has postponed her entire world tour after being rushed to a hospital's intensive care unit with a serious bacterial infection.

Her manager has confirmed that the singer's infection was "serious" and will now have "a several day stay in the ICU".

They added that Madonna is expected to make a full recovery.

Guy Oseary said Madonna's health is improving, but that she is still under medical care at the hospital.

64-year-old Madonna was looking to begin her 84-date tour next month.

The pop legend was due to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut single 'Holiday' by starting her first ever greatest hits tour.

The Celebration Tour would have been the singer's comeback at arenas and stadiums following her theatre-based Madame X shows in 2019 and 2020.

Madonna in 2023
Madonna in 2023. Picture: Getty

Madonna's tour was scheduled to start in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15, and end on December 6 in London.

Madonna developed a "serious bacterial infection" on Saturday (June 24).

The singer has six children in total, with her twin 10-year-old daughters recently completing elementary school.

Full name Madonna Louise Ciccone, she grew up in Detroit, Michigan. In 1978, she moved to New York to start a career in entertainment.

Earlier in 2023, her older brother Anthony Ciccone died at the age of 66, after struggles with alcoholism and homelessness.

