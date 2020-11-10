Neil Diamond releases stunning new orchestral version of 'Sweet Caroline'

10 November 2020, 11:32

Neil Diamond is releasing an album of orchestral updates
Neil Diamond is releasing an album of orchestral updates. Picture: YouTube/Neil Diamond/Capitol

By Tom Eames

Neil Diamond has teamed up with the London Symphony Orchestra for an album full of orchestral updates of his classic songs.

Before the release of his upcoming album Classic Diamonds with the London Symphony Orchestra, legendary singer Neil Diamond has shared perhaps his greatest song, 'Sweet Caroline'.

The incredible new version sees Neil perform a new vocal on the famous crowd-pleaser, as he follows the likes of Rod Stewart and the Carpenters by releasing an album featuring orchestral updates.

Read more: The Story of... 'Sweet Caroline'

Neil Diamond With The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds, is released on November 20. Hear 'Sweet Caroline' below:

Written in 1969, 'Sweet Caroline' is one of Neil Diamond’s signature songs, reaching the top 10 in 1971 in the UK, and becoming a stadium anthem around the world.

'Sweet Caroline' is one of 14 hits that Neil has reinterpreted for the album, which was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios, as well as at Neil's studio in Los Angeles.

Read more: Neil Diamond's 10 greatest songs, ranked

The full tracklisting is:

Beautiful Noise
I Am…I Said
I’m A Believer
Song Sung Blue
September Morn
America
Holly Holy
You Don’t Bring Me Flowers
Play Me
Love On The Rocks
Heartlight
I’ve Been This Way Before
Sweet Caroline

