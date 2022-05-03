Paul McCartney emotionally duets with a virtual John Lennon at live show

3 May 2022, 11:38

By Mayer Nissim

Paul McCartney hooks up with an old, departed friend during his latest live shows.

When Paul McCartney announced his Got Back return to the live stage, he was riding his biggest wave in years.

Last year saw not just the release of McCartney III Imagined, Macca's Lyrics memoir and the massive Beatles Let It Be boxset, but also Peter Jackson's critically acclaimed Get Back TV series, which revisited the controversial Let It Be sessions.

And in the encore on his first proper show back, Paul McCartney brought out an incredibly appropriate but massively unlikely partner for a duet to celebrate all that.

John Lennon – his former Beatles bandmate who was murdered in 1980.

A video of John Lennon, that is, who joined McCartney for a virtual duet on Let It Be standout 'I've Got A Feeling', which features heavily in the Get Back series.

The performance saw Paul sing the first two minutes of the song as a solo number with his band, before video and vocal tracks of John taken from The Beatles' 1969 rooftop concert were featured on the big screen, taking the audience by surprise.

Filmed on top of Apple HQ in Savile Row for Michael Lindsay-Hogg's original Let It Be film, the performance was the last time the band ever performed in public together.

Macca's live comeback took place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, USA on April 28, and the massive 36-song setlist spanned McCartney's whole career, ranging from The Quarrymen's 'In Spite of All The Danger' to McCartney III's 'Women and Wives'.

The full setlist was as follows:

  1. Can't Buy Me Love
  2. Junior's Farm
  3. Letting Go
  4. Got to Get You Into My Life
  5. Come On to Me
  6. Let Me Roll It
  7. Getting Better
  8. Women and Wives
  9. My Valentine
  10. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
  11. Maybe I'm Amazed
  12. I've Just Seen a Face
  13. In Spite of All the Danger
  14. Love Me Do
  15. Dance Tonight
  16. Blackbird
  17. Here Today
  18. Queenie Eye
  19. Lady Madonna
  20. Fuh You
  21. Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!
  22. Something
  23. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
  24. You Never Give Me Your Money
  25. She Came in Through the Bathroom Window
  26. Get Back
  27. Band on the Run
  28. Let It Be
  29. Live and Let Die
  30. Hey Jude
  31. I've Got a Feeling
  32. Birthday
  33. Helter Skelter
  34. Golden Slumbers
  35. Carry That Weight
  36. The End
Paul McCartney in concert
Paul McCartney in concert. Picture: Alamy

McCartney continues his Got Back tour this month, and comes to the UK in June to headline the Pyramid Stage at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

Sir Paul was originally booked to perform at the 2020 50th anniversary event, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's not yet booked a UK leg of the Got Back tour.

