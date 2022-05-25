Queen's Brian May spots his first crop circle and wants to know what you think

By Mayer Nissim

"Mathematical art? Are they a hoax? Are they made by extra-terrestrial beings..."

As well as being one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time, Queen star Brian May knows a thing or two about space.

He picked up a degree in physics in the 1960s and was studying for a doctorate in astrophysics when Queen's career took off in the mid-1970s.

Incredibly, he re-registered at Imperial College in 2006, and within a couple of years had dusted off and updated his past work on his original thesis to earn his doctorate.

So when Brian May talks about all things space and science, he tends to be worth listening to.

All of which raised eyebrows when Dr May posted a series of pictures of crop circles on Instagram this morning (May 25).

"Notice anything unusual here in the English countryside?," Brian asked.

"I never spotted a crop circle myself before. So probably always a bit sceptical about them. But yesterday, flying back from our production rehearsal space - flying over a location not far from Marlborough - there was this."

"PLEASE SWIPE for some stereo views and a rudimentary stereo movie. And …. TELL ME WHAT YOU THINK."

He added: "Who makes these intriguing works of mathematical art ? Are they a hoax ?

"Are they made by extra-terrestrial beings ? And …. how ? And what is their purpose ? Tell me your theories !!! Cheers - BRI"

Strange patterns in crops have long been recorded in history, the idea of "crop circles" came to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s.

Brian May of Queen in concert. Picture: Getty Images

Hoaxers Doug Bower and Dave Chorley attracted attention in 1991 by claiming they had sparked the recent trend at the end of the 1970s by making circles using wood and rope.

However, some people still maintain that crop circles are can be caused by freak weather or other natural phenomena like ball lightning.

Other more paranormally-inclined theorists continue to suggest the influence of UFOs or other extraterrestrial intervention.