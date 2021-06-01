Queen's Roger Taylor announces 'intimate' surprise 2021 UK solo tour: Dates, tickets and more

1 June 2021, 14:40

By Giorgina Hamilton

Queen's Roger Taylor made the surprise announcement today (June 1) that he will play a UK solo tour this Autumn, introducing brand new material and revisiting some of his very own Queen classics.

Marking his first live performances outside Queen in over two decades, Taylor will tour the UK across October 2021, playing 14 intimate shows that will coincide with the release of his latest solo album Outsider on October 1.

Taylor promises a solo tour with an enthusiastic foray into Queen and his own classic catalogues, while also including new songs written in lockdown that feature on the multi-instrumentalist's new release.

Roger Taylor is the songwriter of many of Queen’s biggest hits and much-loved tracks, including 'A Kind of Magic', 'Radio Ga Ga', 'I’m In Love With My Car', 'Sheer Heart Attack' and 'These Are the Days of Our Lives'.

"This is my modest tour, I just want it to be lots of fun, very good musically, and I want everybody to enjoy it. I'm really looking forward to it," Taylor said in a statement, adding: "Will I be playing Queen songs too? Absolutely!

"For some time now, we've all just been trying to get by," says Taylor. "Now, it's back to the basics, myself and some great musical pals getting back out there to play some rock.

"Obviously we'll include some of the Queen classic catalogue, and some of my earlier solo work, but we'll also be introducing them to some of the new stuff. So we hope folks are going to come on down."

The rock legend will perform with a specially assembled band for the tour, made up of Queen + Adam Lambert’s keyboardist Spike Edney and supporting drummer Tyler Warren, plus guitarist Jason Falloon, and Goldfrapp live players keyboardist Angie Pollock and bassist Charlie Jones.

Ticket pre-sale starts at 10am on Tuesday 8 June. Visit here for details.

The full tour dates are:

Sat 2 October NEWCASTLE, O2 Academy
Sun 3 October MANCHESTER, Academy
Tue 5 October YORK, Barbican
Wed 6 October CARDIFF, St. David’s Hall
Fri 8 October LIVERPOOL, O2 Academy
Sat 9 October NORWICH, University East Anglia (UEA)
Mon 11 October BATH, Forum
Tue 12 October BOURNEMOUTH, O2 Academy
Thu 14 October PLYMOUTH, Pavilions
Fri 15 October NOTTINGHAM, Rock City
Sun 17 October BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion
Tue 19 October GUILFORD, G Live
Wed 20 October COVENTRY, HMV Empire
Fri 22 October LONDON, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

