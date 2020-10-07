Rod Stewart and Elton John had a 'big falling out': 'We don’t talk anymore'
Sir Rod Stewart has claimed that Sir Elton John has snubbed all efforts to "heal their rift".
The 75-year-old singer told how he had invited Elton, 73, to his Essex home for a game of football on his own pitch, but that the 'Rocket Man' singer "snubbed him".
Rod shared: "We don’t talk to each other anymore. Big falling out."
Rod claims that Elton "had the hump" after he said that his retirement tour was "not rock ‘n’ roll".
He continued: "Last time I emailed him I said, 'I’ve got this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up?' You know, because they both love football."
However, Rod said he did not receive a reply, adding that he feels "very sad" about the situation because they "used to be good friends".
Rod and Elton first met around 50 years ago, and they were even neighbours in London back in the seventies.
Rod previously explained: "I loved the fact that he was the kind of bloke who could see the comedy value in driving 30 times around the roundabout that surrounds the Marble Arch monument in the middle of London."
Elton also once said of Rod: "We try and publicise the fact that we always have a go at each other in the papers, but in fact we do that for reasons only known to us, really. We’re actually very good friends."
However, the celebrity duo have also exchanged jibes over various issues, including their music.
Rod previously shared: "Elton sent me an email saying, 'I never have a headache but yesterday morning I had the biggest f****** banger I’ve ever had. It was because you were on the f****** radio!'"
Following the latest fallout, Boy George tweeted: "Rod Stewart and Elton have fallen out? The world is less glam!"