Shania Twain announces Las Vegas residency for 2024 promising all the hits

Shania Twain performing in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Shania Twain, the queen of country pop, is ready to rock the Las Vegas Strip once again.

The Canadian superstar has announced her third residency in Sin City, titled Shania Twain: COME ON OVER - The Las Vegas Residency - All The Hits!

The residency will kick off on May 10, 2024, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

It will feature 24 shows that will run until December 2024. Fans can expect to hear all of Shania's iconic hits, such as 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!', 'You’re Still the One', 'That Don’t Impress Me Much', and 'From This Moment On'.

The residency will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Shania Twain’s best-selling album, Come On Over, which was released in 1997 and sold over 40 million copies worldwide.

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency. Picture: Shania Twain

Shania said she wanted to “reshare” the album with her fans and bring some nostalgia and positivity to the stage.

“It is a very special time for me. I am happier than ever to be on stage. I am just loving life, loving sharing my new music and … just feeling really happy and I am hoping to just get up there and bring some inspiration, more positivity,” Twain told CBS Mornings.

Shania also said she will perform some new songs from her latest album, Queen of Me, which was released in June 2023.

Shania Twain is no stranger to Las Vegas. She previously headlined two successful residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

She is also a philanthropist who supports various causes, especially those related to children’s education and well-being. She has committed $1 from every ticket purchase for her residency to be directed toward Shania Kids Can, a charitable initiative that provides resources and opportunities for underprivileged children in schools.

Presales for Twain’s residency will begin on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, and general sales will start on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster. Fans who want to see Shania live in Las Vegas should hurry up and book their tickets soon, as they are expected to sell out fast.

As Shania herself would say, “Let’s go girls!”.