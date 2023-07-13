Shania Twain announces massive Come on Over album 25th anniversary reissue

13 July 2023, 13:48

Shania Twain Exclusive Interview: 25 years since Come on Over

By Mayer Nissim

Over 40 million copies of Come on Over have been sold... and a few more will fly off the shelves.

Shania Twain has announced the physical release of her massive 25th-anniversary reissue of her breakthrough album Come on Over.

Originally launched in 1997, the country-pop crossover album went 20 times Platinum in the US and has sold over 40 million copies worldwide, becoming the 15th biggest-selling album of all time in the UK.

"With Come On Over, it was important for me to give what I thought was the best record of my life, and that is why there's so many songs on it," Shania said.

"I thought, 'Let's just load this up in case there's not another chance. Let’s not hold anything back'."

She added: "My audience was broader than the average country genre audience – they were coming from all over the world!

Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much (Official Music Video)

"We had the luxury of producing multiple versions of the songs to fit each audience and I'm so happy to see all the versions packaged together for this reissue.

"This was an album that was really meant to bridge genres, and I wanted to make sure that the fans were getting what they expected from me as a multi-genre artist."

Shania said: "This album is me trying to deliver that and bring as many different people together as possible.

Shania Twain - You’re Still The One (Official Music Video)

"So imagine how incredible it feels to still have a sense of bringing people together 25 years later? I’m at a great place in my life.”

Produced by Mutt Lange, the album has been remastered from its original tapes for a series of expanded versions, which will be available from August 25, 2023 is can be pre-ordered now.

Originally an Apple Music exclusive, the re-release will now be available in 3CD Super Deluxe, 3LP Super Deluxe, 3LP International Super Deluxe, 2LP Deluxe, 2CD Deluxe, and Digital versions.

Shania Twain - Man! I Feel Like A Woman (Official Music Video)

Each packed with bonus tracks, including duets with Chris Martin, Elton John, Alison Krauss, and the Backstreet Boys.

The tracklisting of the 3CD version of Come on Over is as follows

CD1 (U.S. Album)

  1. Man! I Feel Like A Woman!
  2. I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life)
  3. Love Gets Me Every Time
  4. Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)
  5. From This Moment On (Feat. Guest Vocal – Bryan White)
  6. Come On Over
  7. When
  8. Whatever You Do! Don’t!
  9. If You Wanna Touch Her, Ask!
  10. You’re Still The One
  11. Honey, I’m Home
  12. That Don’t Impress Me Much
  13. Black Eyes, Blue Tears
  14. I Won’t Leave You Lonely
  15. Rock This Country!
  16. You’ve Got A Way

CD2 (International Album)

  1. You’re Still The One
  2. When
  3. From This Moment On (Feat. Guest Vocal – Bryan White)
  4. Black Eyes, Blue Tears
  5. I Won’t Leave You Lonely
  6. I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life)
  7. Come On Over
  8. You’ve Got A Way
  9. Whatever You Do! Don’t!
  10. Man! I Feel Like A Woman!
  11. Love Gets Me Every Time
  12. Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)
  13. That Don’t Impress Me Much
  14. Honey, I’m Home
  15. If You Wanna Touch Her, Ask!
  16. Rock This Country!

CD3 (Bonus Tracks)

  1. You’re Still The One (Live From Las Vegas – Feat. Chris Martin)
  2. From This Moment On (From ‘Up! Close And Personal’ – Feat. Alison Krauss & Union Station)
  3. I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life) (From ‘Up! Close And Personal’ – Feat. Alison Krauss & Union Station)
  4. You’re Still The One (Live From Miami – Feat. Elton John)
  5. From This Moment On (Live From Miami – Feat. Backstreet Boys)
  6. I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life) / That Don’t Impress Me Much -- Medley
  7. You’re Still The One (Synchrologic Mix)
  8. From This Moment On (Tempo Mix)
  9. You’re Still The One (Frank Walker Remix)

Shania Twain - Not Just A Girl official trailer

Shania Twain this year released her sixth studio album Queen of Me and is currently on a global tour, which includes a number of UK and Ireland shows

The tour dates are:

  • September 16, 2023: London, O2 Arena
  • September 19, 2023: Dublin, 3Arena
  • September 22, 2023: Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena
  • September 25, 2023: Manchester, AO Arena
  • September 26, 2023: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

