Elton John and Coldplay’s Chris Martin duet with Shania Twain on Come on Over anniversary album

By Mayer Nissim

Two of Shania Twain's most stunning live duets will appear on her upcoming Come on Over reissue.

Shania Twain is this year marking a quarter of a century since the release of her massive Come on Over album.

To celebrate, she's releasing a special deluxe edition of the breakthrough record on Sunday (December 4) as part of the From Apple Music With Love series.

As well as featuring the original classic album mixed in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio, the release features a number of bonus tracks and live recordings.

Among them is a live version of 'You're Still The One' recorded with Elton John in 1999, and the same song recorded with Coldplay's Chris Martin recorded earlier this year.

"From Apple Music (and me!).... with love! 🥰" said Shania on Instagram.

"I wanted to celebrate Come On Over turning 25 with a special @applemusic gift for you all."

"We've given these songs a refresh with #SpatialAudio in Dolby Atmos AND there's a couple of special duet versions with some dear friends of mine to enjoy too ❤️""

Despite the landmark occasion, Shania isn't just looking back these days.

She's releasing her long-awaited sixth studio album Queen of Me on February 3, and will go out on the road with a massive supporting tour.

