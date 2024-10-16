Watch Art Garfunkel's stunning Everly Brothers duet with his son

Watch Art Garfunkel's stunning Everly Brothers duet with his son. Picture: YouTube / Tim Bracken

By Mayer Nissim

Art Garfunkel's son is a chip off the old block.

Art Garfunkel cancelled a number of concerts and seemingly retired from touring last year, and since then we've been consoling ourselves by listening to as much of his music as we can.

As well as his recorded work with Paul Simon and as a solo star, there are plenty of live recordings out there too, much of which has never seen an official release.

One fantastic live video we've happened across is a fan recording of Art together with his son James Garfunkel (aka Arthur Jr), recorded at the Uptown Theatre in Napa, California in 2019.

The father-and-son duo performed a stunning cover of Devoted To You', written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant and made famous by The Everly Brothers in 1958.

The Garfunkels were backed on stage by Tab Laven on guitar and Paul Beard on keyboard.

Simon & Garfunkel had a bit of history with The Everly Brothers, and not just because they were both incredibly successful duos occasionally torn apart by in-fighting.

Art Garfunkel and his son James (aka Art Jr) back in 2003. Picture: Getty Images

When Simon & Garfunkel reunited in 2003 and 2004 for their Old Friends tour, they invited Phil and Don on stage with them in the middle of their set.

During those performances they would typically play 'Wake Up, Little Susie', 'Let It Be Me', 'All I Have To Do is Dream' and 'Bye Bye Love'.