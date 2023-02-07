Tom Jones announces one-off gig in Welsh capital as fans rush to apply for tickets

Tom Jones has announced a one-off gig at Cardiff Castle. Picture: LiveNation/Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Sir Tom Jones has announced he will perform a one-off gig in Cardiff as part of his 2023 'Ages and Stages' tour.

2023 will see Sir Tom Jones will be headlining in Cardiff for the first time in 21 years.

The Welsh crooner has announced he will play at Cardiff Castle on Friday July 21 as a new date in his Ages and Stages Tour.

The show's organisers are encouraging fans to sign up early for pre-ticket sales as entry to the show is likely to be a hot commodity.

2023 will see Sir Tom Jones will be headlining in Cardiff for the first time in 21-years. Picture: Getty

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the Voice from Pontypridd back to the Welsh capital this summer; we know it’s something that people have waited a long time for.

"We can’t think of a more perfect setting for Sir Tom than the castle."

The form for pre-ticket sales can be accessed here.

The tour will see Sir Tom perform a variety of his classic hits including 'She's A Lady', 'It's Not Unusual' and 'Delilah'. Picture: Getty

The tour will see Sir Tom Jones perform a variety of his classic hits including 'She's A Lady', 'It's Not Unusual' and 'Delilah', while also playing newer material from his 2021 Surrounded By Time album, such as 'I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall' and 'Talking Reality Television Blues'.

The announcement comes after Tom Jones confirmed a run of spectacular outdoor concerts in 2023.

January 30 saw Sir Tom, 82, announce new UK dates at Stanmer Park in Brighton on July 5, before heading to the Leicester County Cricket Club on July 15.

The Welsh star has also confirmed outdoor shows at Sandown Park Racecourse in Esher and the Dreamland venue in Margate for later in July. See a full list of tour dates and venues below.

Tom Jones' Ages and Stages Tour dates:

Wednesday July 5 – Stanmer Park, Brighton

Saturday July 15 – Leicester County Cricket Club

Friday July 21 – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Wednesday July 26 – Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Friday July 28 – Dreamland, Margate



Buy Tickets for Tomes Jones' Ages and Stages Tour here.