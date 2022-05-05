The Story of... 'Take My Breath Away' by Berlin, the Top Gun power ballad anthem

Berlin's Take My Breath Away was a massive hit. Picture: Getty/Columbia

By Tom Eames

It's one of the ultimate power ballads of the 1980s, and you can't help but think of Tom Cruise in his finest aviators.

With Top Gun: Maverick out at cinemas in 2022, it has got us all nostalgic about the original 1986 action movie's incredible soundtrack.

Kenny Loggins rocked out to 'Danger Zone' (it was originally meant to be Toto, REO Speedwagon or Corey Hart), Harold Faltermeyer provided the '80s score, and there were tunes from Cheap Trick, Miami Sound Machine and the Righteous Brothers. Bryan Adams was also approached but he declined!

And then of course was Berlin's romantic power ballad 'Take My Breath Away'. They may have been one-hit-wonders, but what a song to do it with.

Here's all the fascinating facts you need: