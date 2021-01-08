The 20 greatest happy and uplifting songs ever to put you in a fantastic mood

On Air Now
8 January 2021, 15:33
Perk yourself up with these feel good happy songs!
We're living in strange and uncertain times, and sometimes you just need a quick pick-me-up.
Here at Smooth, we know all about the power of music, and how it can help put a smile on our faces.
So here's our definitive list of the most uplifting songs for the perfect happy playlist:
"And then I saw her face..."
Get those sweet flower power '60s vibes with this feel-good love anthem from The Monkees boys.
"We can be Heroes, just for one day"
If you're needing a powerful song to make you feel like you're ready to take the world on, this Bowie anthem is a good place to start.
"Twist and shout my way out, and wrap yourself around me..."
You can't have this on without tapping your feet or having a bit of a boogie, whether people are watching or not.
"I'll be coming for your love, okay?"
Nothing but pure '80s bop vibes with this one. Try and listen to this without nodding your head. See, it's impossible.
"Well always be together, however far it seems..."
For that feeling of beautiful unity with loved ones, even if you're miles apart.
"Chasing the clouds away..."
Pretend that every day was like the 21st night of September with this disco favourite.
"Then I look at you, and the world's alright with me"
Such a perfect song for when you get out of bed and go for a cheerful stroll, preferably in the sunshine!
"Woo-oh, what a feeling..."
Feel like you're having a permanent party when listening to this feel-good Lionel Richie '80s anthem.
"I wanna feel the heat with somebody..."
There aren't many songs that can rival this Whitney Houston banger when it comes to running as fast as you can to the dance floor, even if the dance floor is your living room.
"You make the sun shine brighter than Doris Day..."
Jitterbug your way out of the blues with this iconic '80s anthem from George and Andrew. Choose Life!
"And don't you know, it's a beautiful new day, hey hey"
It's impossible to not feel all merry and happy with the world when you whack on 'Mr Blue Sky' at full volume.
"Are we gonna let the elevator bring us down? Oh, no let's go!"
If you're in a silly mood and need to get your restless energy out, this feel-good high-octane power ballad from Prince is the best remedy.
"Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid..."
There's no better song for when you're desperately needing a pick-me-up after a bad day or five. You'll get through it, and Elton will help you.
"Lovely is the feeling now..."
If you're wanting some disco vibes, this Michael Jackson favourite is a must. Especially with that opening 'ooooh!'.
"And don't it feel good!"
For that full-on loving life feeling, Katrina will always be there for you with this cheerful anthem.
"Don't worry about a thing, 'cos every little thing, is gonna be alright..."
Bob Marley was the king of laid-back feel-good grooves, and this was the best of the lot. How can you feel down when hearing a song like this?
"It's looking like a beautiful day..."
For that sweet vibe of when you know you're having one of your greatest days ever. Grab a brew and soak it in.
"You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life..."
Try as you might, you're not going to feel anything but utter joy when hearing that sweet opening piano riff on this ABBA stunner.
"Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting..."
This George Harrison ditty is the perfect sunny tune to make you feel warm at any time of the year.
"I'm having such a good time, I'm having a ball"
There's no denying it, this Queen classic is a pure adrenalin-filled anthem of feeling awesome and not letting anything get in your way.