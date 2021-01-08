The 20 greatest happy and uplifting songs ever to put you in a fantastic mood

Perk yourself up with these feel good happy songs!

We're living in strange and uncertain times, and sometimes you just need a quick pick-me-up.

Here at Smooth, we know all about the power of music, and how it can help put a smile on our faces.

So here's our definitive list of the most uplifting songs for the perfect happy playlist:

The Monkees - 'I'm a Believer' "And then I saw her face..." Get those sweet flower power '60s vibes with this feel-good love anthem from The Monkees boys.

David Bowie - 'Heroes' "We can be Heroes, just for one day" If you're needing a powerful song to make you feel like you're ready to take the world on, this Bowie anthem is a good place to start.

Hall & Oates - 'You Make My Dreams' "Twist and shout my way out, and wrap yourself around me..." You can't have this on without tapping your feet or having a bit of a boogie, whether people are watching or not.

a-ha - 'Take on Me' "I'll be coming for your love, okay?" Nothing but pure '80s bop vibes with this one. Try and listen to this without nodding your head. See, it's impossible. Read more: The Story of... 'Take on Me'

Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder - 'Together In Electric Dreams' "Well always be together, however far it seems..." For that feeling of beautiful unity with loved ones, even if you're miles apart. Read more: The Story of... 'Together In Electric Dreams'

Earth, Wind and Fire - 'September' "Chasing the clouds away..." Pretend that every day was like the 21st night of September with this disco favourite.

Bill Withers - 'Lovely Day' "Then I look at you, and the world's alright with me" Such a perfect song for when you get out of bed and go for a cheerful stroll, preferably in the sunshine! Read more: Bill Withers' greatest songs ever

Lionel Richie - 'Dancing on the Ceiling' "Woo-oh, what a feeling..." Feel like you're having a permanent party when listening to this feel-good Lionel Richie '80s anthem.

Whitney Houston - 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' "I wanna feel the heat with somebody..." There aren't many songs that can rival this Whitney Houston banger when it comes to running as fast as you can to the dance floor, even if the dance floor is your living room.

Wham! - 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' "You make the sun shine brighter than Doris Day..." Jitterbug your way out of the blues with this iconic '80s anthem from George and Andrew. Choose Life!

ELO - 'Mr Blue Sky' "And don't you know, it's a beautiful new day, hey hey" It's impossible to not feel all merry and happy with the world when you whack on 'Mr Blue Sky' at full volume. Read more: The Story of... 'Mr Blue Sky'

Prince - 'Let's Go Crazy' "Are we gonna let the elevator bring us down? Oh, no let's go!" If you're in a silly mood and need to get your restless energy out, this feel-good high-octane power ballad from Prince is the best remedy.

Elton John - 'I'm Still Standing' "Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid..." There's no better song for when you're desperately needing a pick-me-up after a bad day or five. You'll get through it, and Elton will help you.

Michael Jackson - 'Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough' "Lovely is the feeling now..." If you're wanting some disco vibes, this Michael Jackson favourite is a must. Especially with that opening 'ooooh!'.

Katrina and the Waves - 'Walking on Sunshine' "And don't it feel good!" For that full-on loving life feeling, Katrina will always be there for you with this cheerful anthem.

Bob Marley - 'Three Little Birds' "Don't worry about a thing, 'cos every little thing, is gonna be alright..." Bob Marley was the king of laid-back feel-good grooves, and this was the best of the lot. How can you feel down when hearing a song like this? Read more: The Story of... 'Three Little Birds'

Elbow - 'One Day Like This' "It's looking like a beautiful day..." For that sweet vibe of when you know you're having one of your greatest days ever. Grab a brew and soak it in.

ABBA - 'Dancing Queen' "You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life..." Try as you might, you're not going to feel anything but utter joy when hearing that sweet opening piano riff on this ABBA stunner. Read more: The Story of... 'Dancing Queen'

The Beatles - 'Here Comes the Sun' "Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting..." This George Harrison ditty is the perfect sunny tune to make you feel warm at any time of the year.