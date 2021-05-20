5 ways you know you’re ready start dating again

20 May 2021, 16:16

A couple holding hands
A couple holding hands. Picture: Getty

Break ups can be incredibly hard, but when you're ready, there's lots to look forward to when it comes to getting out there and meeting new people... So here's five ways you'll know that you’re ready to get back on the scene!

It takes time to get over a break up. If you don’t allow yourself the space for reflection and rush back into dating you don’t have the opportunity to learn from your mistakes, figure out what went wrong and decide what you want from your next relationship.

To be able to successfully move on and be fully present in a new relationship you need closure, which is hard to find if you start dating again immediately. Here are five signs that demonstrate your confidence is rebuilt and it’s time to meet someone new, from Smooth Singles.

You feel positive about life

If you’re still regularly thinking about your previous relationship and still feeling sad, it’s too soon to start dating again. When your head and heart are still full of your ex, you don’t have a good foundation to start building something new on, and that’s not fair on the person you start dating next.

If you’re feeling pretty good on your own but feel excited when you think about dating again, you’ll know you’re ready to get back out there.

Couple on a restaurant date
Couple on a restaurant date. Picture: Getty

You feel good about yourself

Even the most well-handled break up can still be a real blow to your confidence so it’s important to take some time out of dating to fully rebuild your self-esteem. As Ru Paul wisely says: if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?

You have to be able to feel good with you before you start trying to feel good with another person. Though it sounds contradictory, you need to spend some time as a single person and got to grips with who you are when you aren’t in a couple before you’re ready to meet someone new.

via GIPHY

You aren’t angry anymore

If your motivation behind dating someone new is to get back at your ex, you’re definitely not ready for a new relationship. Not only is it very unfair on the new person, but you aren’t doing yourself any favours either as your new relationship will crash and burn very quickly.

When you can think of your ex without too much emotion, either negative or positive, you’re ready to start seeing someone else.

You’re genuinely excited to meet new people

Whilst this may sound obvious, it’s crucial to be able to tell the different between being genuinely interested in getting to know someone and just wanting a confidence boost because you’re feeling down.

If the thought of spending time with someone new makes you feel giddy and excited, rather than simply being a way to lift you out of a depression, it’s time to start dating again.

You look back with relief and forward with anticipation

If you are able to look back on your last relationship and think ‘We had some good times together but I’m glad it’s over’, this is a big, flashing sign that you’re ready to start dating again.

It may take a few months to reach this point, but waiting a while will pay off in the end as your next relationship will have a lot more chance of success.

Cheers to the future!
Cheers to the future! Picture: Getty

When you find yourself looking back with relief and forward with excited anticipation, head to Smooth Singles, a trusted and authentic online dating service to help Smooth listeners find a like-minded partner.

It's quick and easy to create your own FREE Smooth Singles profile, so it's the perfect way to start dating again and to meet someone wonderful.

