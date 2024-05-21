Air to livestream their 'Moon Safari' concerts from the Royal Albert Hall

Air are livestreaming their very special Royal Albert Hall concert. Picture: Getty/Virgin Records

By Thomas Edward

They're celebrating a quarter of a century of their iconic album.

French electronica duo Air are marking the 25th anniversary of their seminal album, Moon Safari, with a series of special concerts.

Having revealed the run of shows back in January, it was revealed that the pair would perform at various venues across the UK, namely London's historic Royal Albert Hall.

Moon Safari, which features iconic songs like 'Sexy Boy' and 'All I Need (feat. Beth Hirsch)', very much paved the way for their timeless blend of ambient electronica and lounge pop to enter the mainstream after its 1998 release.

Now, the duo's many fans can sink into their Royal Albert Hall concerts from the comfort of their own homes.

Performing at the venue on the 30th and 31st of May, Air have revealed they'll be livestreaming the second date online.

The news comes as Air have just completed the European leg of their current tour, which continues in June before the band heads to North America.

In regards to their live-streamed concert, Air have partnered with DRIIFT, whose viewers can watch the concert at 21:00 BST, then 21:00 EST, then 21:00 PST.

The concert will later become available to watch in its entirety on demand from 07:00 on Saturday 1st June until 4th June.

Air - who consist of the duo Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel - said they were excited to revisit their breakthrough album and the connection it established with their fans late last year at the time of the album's anniversary.

AIR - All I Need (feat. Beth Hirsch) (from 𝑀𝑜𝑜𝑛 𝑆𝑎𝑓𝑎𝑟𝑖 - Official Video)

"We were a duo doing some electronic thing, dreaming of selling 10,000 copies and being recognised by other musicians as cool," Dunckel said at the time.

"Then suddenly, we met the world. We are very proud of this album and we want to celebrate it with our audience."

Godin added: "To me, Moon Safari is perfect. It’s a deep, universal spell, full of love and mystery. We can't wait to play it live for you."

Alongside their extensive anniversary tour, Air released a remastered edition of Moon Safari alongside a Dolby Atmos Mix exclusively for Apple Music which offered a new immersive listening experience.