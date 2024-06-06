Massive Attack reunite with Elizabeth Fraser for 'Teardrop' and 'Song to the Siren' at first gig in five years

Massive Attack live. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Massive Attack have returned to the stage for their first live show in five years, bringing a special touch to the performance by featuring Elizabeth Fraser for ‘Song to the Siren’.

The concert took place on June 5 at Gothenburg Film Studios in Sweden, marking a significant moment as the band’s first live performance since their two-night stint at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall in 2019 and their first show following the death of guitarist Angelo Bruschini last year.

The night was filled with surprises as the band brought out several guest performers. Scottish singer and Cocteau Twins vocalist Elizabeth Fraser joined them on stage, performing their collaborative song ‘Teardrop’ and another track from the Mezzanine album, ‘Black Milk’.

A particularly memorable moment came when Fraser and Massive Attack delivered a rendition of ‘Song to the Siren’. Originally released by Tim Buckley, the track is best known through the 1983 cover by This Mortal Coil, which featured Fraser and her Cocteau Twins bandmate Robin Guthrie.

Other notable guest appearances included Horace Andy, who joined the band for performances of ‘Hymn of the Big Wheel’ and ‘Angel’, and Young Fathers, who helped perform ‘Voodoo in My Blood’.

Longtime Massive Attack member Deborah Miller also took part in the show, delivering powerful renditions of ‘Unfinished Sympathy’ and the fan-favourite ‘Safe from Harm’.

In addition to the Sweden gig, Massive Attack will continue their tour with performances in Spain at Bilbao BBK Live in July and an appearance at the Montreux Jazz Festival.