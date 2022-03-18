Minnie Mouse presents a cool new lofi chill-out album of Disney classics

By Mayer Nissim

Minnie Mouse presents some Disney classics like you've never heard them before.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As well as countless stunning movies, shorts and TV specials, Disney has always made magnificent music.

A total of 14 of the company's songs have won an Oscar, and they've featured massive artists like Phil Collins, Idina Menzel, Michael Bolton and Elton John.

But a new album from Walt Disney Records features some of its movie songs with a chillout twist.

Lofi Minnie: Focus is made up of ten Disney classics "reimagined as never before with a chill new vibe"

Songs like 'Hakuna Matata' from The Lion King and 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin have been reworked by different artists in the hip-hop, house and jazz-inspired lofi style.

Lofi Minnie: Focus. Picture: Walt Disney Records

Lofi music is usually instrumental, set at a tempo of 70-90 beats per minute to match the human heart.

It's said to be great for chilling out or helping you focus on what you're doing, hence: Lofi Minnie: Focus.

Lofi artists involved in the project include Purrple Cat, eevee and Jazzinuf, among others. The album is available to stream now.

Disney's Tim Pennoyer said, "Disney and Minnie Mouse are a natural fit with lofi, especially with Minnie's interests in creativity, music, and wellness leaning into lofi's ties to for self-expression and its calming meditative properties."

The full tracklisting of Lofi Minnie: Focus, along with its parent film and artist, is as follows: