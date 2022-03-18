Minnie Mouse presents a cool new lofi chill-out album of Disney classics

On Air Now
18 March 2022, 11:24
Minnie Mouse presents some Disney classics like you've never heard them before.
As well as countless stunning movies, shorts and TV specials, Disney has always made magnificent music.
A total of 14 of the company's songs have won an Oscar, and they've featured massive artists like Phil Collins, Idina Menzel, Michael Bolton and Elton John.
But a new album from Walt Disney Records features some of its movie songs with a chillout twist.
Lofi Minnie: Focus is made up of ten Disney classics "reimagined as never before with a chill new vibe"
Songs like 'Hakuna Matata' from The Lion King and 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin have been reworked by different artists in the hip-hop, house and jazz-inspired lofi style.
Lofi music is usually instrumental, set at a tempo of 70-90 beats per minute to match the human heart.
It's said to be great for chilling out or helping you focus on what you're doing, hence: Lofi Minnie: Focus.
Lofi artists involved in the project include Purrple Cat, eevee and Jazzinuf, among others. The album is available to stream now.
Disney's Tim Pennoyer said, "Disney and Minnie Mouse are a natural fit with lofi, especially with Minnie's interests in creativity, music, and wellness leaning into lofi's ties to for self-expression and its calming meditative properties."
The full tracklisting of Lofi Minnie: Focus, along with its parent film and artist, is as follows:
