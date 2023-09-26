Chris Stapleton announces UK tour for 2024: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

26 September 2023, 15:51

Chris Stapleton is coming to the UK
Chris Stapleton is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Chris Stapleton, the country music superstar from Kentucky, has confirmed that he will bring his All-American Road Show to the UK and Ireland in autumn 2024.

The tour will feature special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, who have collaborated with Stapleton on several occasions.

The All-American Road Show is a celebration of Chris Stapleton's highly anticipated new album, Higher, which will be released on November 10, 2023.

The album showcases Stapleton's incredible voice and musical versatility across 14 songs that defy genre boundaries. Stapleton has already released two singles from the album: 'Think I'm In Love With You' and 'White Horse', which have received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Stapleton is one of the most acclaimed and successful artists in country music today, having won eight Grammy Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and 15 Country Music Association Awards. He is also nominated for three more awards at this year's CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

His previous albums, Traveller, From A Room: Volume 1 and Volume 2, and Starting Over, have all achieved platinum or multi-platinum status and topped the charts in the US and abroad.

Chris Stapleton - Think I'm In Love With You (Official Audio)

The UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

- October 16, 2024: Manchester AO Arena

- October 17, 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

- October 20, 2024: Dublin 3Arena

- October 22, 2024: Birmingham Utilita Arena

- October 23, 2024: London The O2

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10am.

Fans can expect a spectacular show from Stapleton and his band, who will perform songs from his new album as well as his classic hits.

