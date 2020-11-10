Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard have COVID-19 and pull out of CMA Awards

Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The 2020 Country Music Association Awards are in jeopardy after two of its performers had to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Both Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard have dropped out of the 2020 CMA Awards after testing positive for coronavirus.

Brice was due to perform 'I Hope You’re Happy Now' as a duet with Carly Pearce, and will now be replaced on that song by Charles Kelley from Lady A.

Meanwhile, Hubbard announced his positive test on Instagram, explaining that he’s now quarantining away from his family in his tour bus in his driveway.

Florida Georgia Line will no longer perform their song 'Long Live' at the event.

In a statement, the CMA said: “It does reassure us that our protocols are working. Our process enabled us to manage each situation immediately and before either artist ever entered our set. Most importantly, it prevented anyone else from being exposed.”

People attending the event will continue to be tested before the awards, the CMA added, as well as practicing social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment.

Earlier this year, Garth Brooks announced that he won’t compete in the Entertainer of the Year category at the upcoming CMA Awards, after criticism due to his domination of the prize.

Instead, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban will compete for the top award.

Reba McEntire will return as host alongside Darius Rucker on November 12.