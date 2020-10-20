Exclusive

Dustin Lynch interview: Country star reveals he set up two recording studios on his tour bus

20 October 2020, 06:00 | Updated: 20 October 2020, 11:54

By Rory O'Connor

It's Country Music Week! Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly catches up with some of the biggest country stars to see what exciting plans they have coming up after a challenging 2020.

Dustin Lynch has revealed he set up two recording studios on the road while touring during an exclusive interview with Smooth Country.

The 35-year-old American country music singer told the station how the "energy" of songwriting while on tour is so great that he ordered an extra bus just for creating new songs.

Watch the full interview above.

The 'Ridin' Roads' singer told Smooth Country's Eamonn: "I always enjoyed creating on the road.

Read more: Tim McGraw's mum had 'complete meltdown' after hearing heartwarming 'I Called Mama'

"I specifically had an extra bus with me on tour because I wanted a creative space for my songwriters that would come out. Guys and girls would come out and feel comfortable.

"We'd set up studio, you know, even sometimes two studios on one bus and really be productive on the road.

Dustin Lynch reveals he set up two recording studios on his tour bus
Dustin Lynch reveals he set up two recording studios on his tour bus. Picture: Getty • Smooth Country

"There's some sort of... there's an energy out there on the road that I think is important for my collaborators to witness and come be a part of. So I love creating on the road."

See more: Joe Nichols teases brand new 'traditional' album for 2020: ‘I’m excited’

While 'Small Town Boy' star Dustin enjoys collaborative songwriting, the singer revealed it has been tougher while quarantined at home this year.

The subject matter of his songs have also changed, with lyrics now about living at home with his girlfriend and other topical matters.

Read more: Brad Paisley speaks to Smooth Country as he releases ‘No I in Beer’ and teases more new music

Dustin continued to Smooth Country: "But this has changed - this break from touring where I'm living at home with my girlfriend - so lyrically and subject matter-wise, my songs have change a little bit, because... finding out if you're compatible with someone.

"In a way, we're always bouncing around with out careers, we're always travelling for different things.

"So it's allowed us to be together for a long period of time. That's affected my book of ideas and my lyrics."

See more: Brett Eldredge speaks about new Sunday Drive album after year off writing 'powerful' new songs

Dustin went on to reveal he had just pitched a collaboration with a major artist which is still under wraps, and that a friend of his has just recorded the first song Dustin wrote during quarantine.

Listen to Smooth Country

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Lee Brice reveals ‘Hey World’ album plans and giving his songs to Garth Brooks in the early days as a ‘starving artist’

Lee Brice reveals ‘Hey World’ album plans and giving his songs to Garth Brooks as a ‘starving artist’
Dustin Lynch, Lady A and Cam among stars joining Smooth Country for Country Music Week interviews

Lady A, Dustin Lynch and Cam among stars joining Smooth Country for Country Music Week interviews
Reba McEntire reveals she is dating actor Rex Linn: 'We're having a blast'

Reba McEntire reveals she is dating CSI actor Rex Linn: 'We're having a blast'
Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Can you remember the lyrics to the Bee Gees' biggest hits?

QUIZ: How well do you know the Bee Gees' song lyrics?

Quizzes

Following on from their recently released live album, Queen are now encouraging fans to send in footage of themselves to be included in their new music video.

Queen are inviting fans to be in new video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' - here's how

Queen

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley appeared on BBC TV show Wogan in 1984

Young George Michael, 21, surprises Terry Wogan with wise and articulate interview answers

George Michael

Listen to the Beatles sing 'Yesterday' and 'Penny Lane' with isolated vocals

These isolated a cappella vocals from the Beatles on 'Yesterday' and 'Penny Lane' are spine-tingling

Beatles

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean facts: Singer's age, wife, nationality and more revealed

Billy Ocean