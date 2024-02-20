Jordan Davis reveals how nervous he was asking Luke Bryan to join 'Buy Dirt'

Jordan Davis speaks to Smooth Country. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Jordan Davis has cemented himself as one of the most exciting country stars of the past few years.

The Louisiana-born singer-songwriter released his second album Bluebird Days in 2023 to great critical acclaim, and he's now touring the UK.

Jordan caught up with Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly to chat about the tour, his show at C2C last year, and what he's got coming up.

Jordan also revealed the story behind his biggest hit so far, 'Buy Dirt', and how he managed to convince Luke Bryan to appear on the track.

"I wrote that with my brother and two of my best buddies and two of my oldest co-writing friends in Nashville," he said. "We wrote that on a writer's retreat one weekend. We kind of got outside of Nashville and just went down to just focus on writing songs.

"['Buy Dirt'] was advice that my grandpa had always kind of said. It kind of comes back to something that he kind of drilled into us, faith, family and friends. And to me, that is what that song means. And then once we finished it, I couldn't get Luke singing on it out of my head, mainly because Luke is all about buying land. That's his thing. He's a big hunter-fisher, so he's always acquiring land.

"And I just knew it was going to resonate with him. And so I actually text him. I was texting the song and I was like, 'man, Luke, if you want to sing on this, I would love to have you'. He called me right back. I mean, however long the song is, is how long it was in between the text going to him and told me that he loved it, and he said he wanted to sit with it a minute to make sure it was right for him.

"So he made me sweat it out for a week, but he finally called me back and was like, 'hey, man, let's get in the studio and sing this thing' and it became the song it is, I think, because Luke was on it."

On what fans can expect next, he said: "I feel like songwriters are always working on a new album. You're just trying to wait until you get the group of songs that feel like they need to be released. We're really close, actually.

Jordan Davis - Buy Dirt ft. Luke Bryan (Official Music Video)

"When I get back to the States, we're going to go in and start recording and then we've got bringing the tour back over to the States and finishing over there this year and then also going out with Luke Combs this summer. So my first run of stadium tours. So if I'm not comfortable on stage right now, I better figure it out quick!

"But no, it's going to be a big year. But I think the main part right now is making sure I get this album finished right and feeling like we're continuing to build on our last project. So I'm hoping to get that out this year, possibly early next year."