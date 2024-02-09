Kacey Musgraves announces new album Deeper Well and unveils title track

9 February 2024, 12:31

Kacey Musgraves acceptance speech for winning Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA's

By Mayer Nissim

The follow-up to Star-Crossed is coming soon.

Kacey Musgraves has announced details of her sixth studio album Deeper Well.

The country superstar's follow-up to 2021's massive Star-Crossed is released on March 15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville.

The album is being trailed by its lead single and title track, which you can stream now.

'Deeper Well' also has a stunning music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

"Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure," Musgraves said.

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well (Official Music Video)

"You get blown off course, but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight, and deeper love somewhere else."

She added of making the album in New York: "I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts.

"It's ironic that the more woods-y side of me came out in New York City. I wasn't making this record alone in a cabin in the forest.

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well. Picture: Interscope/MCA Nashville

"We were in one of the most crowded cities on the planet, yet, we'd dive into the songs or climb out on the balcony of the studio – and there'd be all this space. No matter what I'm making, I'm always chasing open space."

The full tracklisting of Deeper Well is as follows:

  1. Cardinal
  2. Deeper Well
  3. Too Good to be True
  4. Moving Out
  5. Giver / Taker
  6. Sway
  7. Dinner with Friends
  8. Heart of the Woods
  9. Jade Green
  10. The Architect
  11. Lonely Millionaire
  12. Heaven Is
  13. Anime Eyes
  14. Nothing to be Scared Of

