Kacey Musgraves covers Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds' for One Love biopic soundtrack

Bob Marley - One Love – official first trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Kacey Musgraves gives a reggae classic an acoustic country sheen.

Kacey Musgraves has unveiled an acoustic cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers classic 'Three Little Birds'.

The country star's intimate version of the 1977 classic will feature on the soundtrack of the long-awaited biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

The song will feature on a seven-track EP called Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired by the Film), which is released on February 14, the same day as the movie itself.

As well as Musgraves, the Tuff Gong/Island Records EP also features Marley’s grandson Skip Marley, alongside Daniel Caesar, Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyez and Bloody Civilian.

Bob's daughter Cedella said: "The mission is always to spread Daddy's music to every corner of the Earth, and we were very thoughtful in handpicking these artists.

"Having his songs rebirthed at the same time we get to show the world his story through this movie, is something that my family and I are extremely proud to be a part of."

Intriguingly, the original versions of all seven songs featured on Marley's classic 1977 album Exodus.

