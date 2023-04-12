Kenny Rogers posthumous album features lost Dolly Parton duet and 'Wonderful Tonight' cover

12 April 2023, 14:58

Dolly Parton will appear on Kenny Rogers' new album
Dolly Parton will appear on Kenny Rogers' new album. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Kenny Rogers' widow has put together a brand new album of unreleased songs by her late husband.

Specially curated by Kenny Rogers' wife Wanda, the new album Life is Like a Song will feature original songs and cover versions.

It features eight previously-unreleased recordings and two rarities, including duets with Dolly Parton, Jamie O'Neal and Kim Keyes.

The album will be released on June 2, and will be the first new non-Christmas studio album by Kenny Rogers in 10 years, and the only non-compilation and non-reissued album to be released on vinyl since 1991.

It will include covers of Eric Clapton's 'Wonderful Tonight', Lionel Richie's 'Goodbye' and the Etta James classic 'At Last'.

His long-sought-after duet with Dolly Parton, 'Tell Me That You Love Me', will also feature.

Kenny Rogers - Goodbye (Lyric Video)

“I think the record is fabulous, and it is going to make Kenny so proud,” said Wanda Rogers. “These songs are such a beautiful reminder of his love ‘for the feelings a song can make’ for a person.

"He would often say that he wanted his songs to be ‘what every man wants to say, and every woman wants to hear.’ I think there are a lot of those moments on this album. This is a very special record to me and our family because it really tells the story of our life together, and I feel his fans will also relate to it in a big way because it walks the listener through the seasons of life that we all experience in one way or another.

"There is joy, there is love, there is family, there is uncertainty, there is pain, there is faith… it’s emotional and real. This is the kind of music Kenny loved to make.”

Kenny Rogers passed away on March 20, 2020, at the age of 81.

Kenny Rogers - Life is Like a Song
Kenny Rogers - Life is Like a Song. Picture: Kenny Rogers/UMe

The tracklist is:

Life Is Like a Song Track List (Digital Deluxe)

1. Love Is A Drug
2. I Wish It Would Rain
3. Am I Too Late (with Kim Keyes)
4. Tell Me That You Love Me (with Dolly Parton)
5. Straight Into Love (with Jamie O'Neal)
6. Wonderful Tonight
7. Catchin’ Grasshoppers
8. That's Love To Me
9. I Will Wait For You
10. Goodbye
11. Say Hello To Heaven (Deluxe)
12. At Last (Deluxe)

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Shania has faced criticism for her newfound confidence.

Shania Twain defends wearing racy outfits after fans accuse her of going 'the Madonna route'

Shania Twain

Luke Combs talks to Smooth Country

Luke Combs reveals sweet reason why he covered Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' on new album

Lady A discuss their career and 'Need You Now'

Lady A reflect on 17 years together: 'We wouldn't be here if it weren't for 'Need You Now''
Breland speaks to Smooth Country

Breland interview: 'My Truck' singer reveals how a New Jersey boy became a country music star
Thomas Rhett talks to Smooth Country

Thomas Rhett opens up about his famous father and his sweet family: 'My daughter has no idea why people like me'

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Pavarotti and Celine Dion duetting at the 'Paravotti & Friends' concert in 1998.

Celine Dion and Pavarotti duet: When the world's two greatest singers stunned an audience of millions

Celine Dion

Busker Mike Yung was shooting a video of him singing Ed Sheeran's new song 'Eyes Closed' in Brooklyn on Monday (April 11) when he was surprised by the superstar himself.

Ed Sheeran surprises busker with stunning impromptu duet before gifting him tickets to concert

Ed Sheeran

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger at Live Aid

Tina Turner reveals she always had a crush on Mick Jagger

Tina Turner

The 78-year-old marked the end of his most recent tour by getting the new ink in a tattoo parlour in New Zealand.

Rod Stewart, 78, proudly shows off new tattoo in tribute to his Scottish roots

Rod Stewart

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and family

Priscilla Presley denies family feud with granddaughter Riley Keough over Lisa Marie's will

Elvis Presley