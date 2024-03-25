Sam Hunt channels Johnny Cash in new song 'Locked Up', with wife Hannah in the music video

Sam Hunt channels Johnny Cash in 'Locked Up'
Sam Hunt embraces his outlaw persona in his latest track, 'Locked Up'.

Co-written with Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jerry Flowers, and Zach Crowell, the autobiographical song delves into Sam Hunt’s tumultuous ways that ultimately led him behind bars.

The first half of the song reflects Hunt’s remorse over how his poor life choices impacted his relationship with his wife, Hannah.

However, the latter part expresses immense gratitude for her unwavering love and support.

In late 2019, Sam was arrested in Nashville after allegedly driving under the influence. He was also found guilty of a DUI charge that occurred nearly two years previously. He was sentenced to jail for 11 months and 29 days, which was suspended except for 48 hours.

The music video for 'Locked Up' draws inspiration from country legend Johnny Cash. In it, Hunt dons a suit with slicked-back hair, performing for inmates on a makeshift jail stage—a nod to Cash’s iconic recorded performances at California’s Folsom Prison in 1968.

Hannah also makes an appearance in the video, symbolizing their shared journey through confinement.

Sam Hunt - Locked Up (Official Music Video)

As Hunt’s latest release, 'Locked Up' follows his previous tracks 'Came the Closest', 'Women in My Life', and 'Outskirts'.

Sam Hunt and wife Hannah have been together on-and-off since 2008, and they married in 2017. She filed for divorce in 2022, but she later retracted her petition soon after. They have two kids together.

