5 March 2024, 11:51

Sam Hunt stops concert to share adorable moment with baby daughter and wife Hannah. Picture: Instagram / Sam Hunt

By Sian Moore

These two are his biggest fans.

Sam Hunt is making his way around the United States on his Outskirts Tour and stopped off in Nashville last Friday (March 1) to perform to fans at the Bridgestone Arena.

And standing amongst the crowd were two very special people.

With his guitar in hand, five-time Grammy nominee Hunt took a brief pause from the music to chat to the audience.

The singer recounted the story of marrying his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, who was standing just behind the stage holding their daughter, Lucy – and Hunt couldn't help but pay them a quick visit.

Watch the heartwarming moment below.

Crouching at the edge of the stage, the 'Start Nowhere' singer reaches out for 1-year-old Lucy, who holds her dad's hand as wife Hannah affectionately touches his cheek.

Hunt performed several acoustic versions of his biggest hits that night, including 'Cop Car' and 'Take Your Time', just ahead of his family who watched on proudly.

Sam and Hannah welcomed Lucy, their first child, in May 2022.

The pair became parents for the second time in October last year with the arrival of their son, Lowry Lee.

