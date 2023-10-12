Amanda Abbington facts: Sherlock and Strictly star's age, partner, family and career revealed

Some of her most prominent roles include:

Her parents are John Smith and Patsy Smith and she is an only child.

Amanda Abbington is 51 years old as of 2023. She was born on February 28, 1974 in north London. Her birth name was Amanda Smith.

Is Amanda Abbington married and does she have children?

Amanda Abbington with Martin Freeman in 2013. Picture: Getty

For 16 years, Amanda Abbington shared her life and work with Martin Freeman, whom she first encountered on the film set of Men Only in 2000.

They co-starred in several projects, such as The Debt, The Robinsons, The Good Night and Sherlock.

They had two children together, a son named Joe and a daughter named Grace, and resided in Hertfordshire until they parted ways in 2016.

By October 2021, Abbington was engaged to former escapologist Jonathan Goodwin. They had been friends on social media for 10 years, but only met in person after her break-up with Freeman.

Goodwin popped the question within half an hour of their first meeting, which took place in Vienna.

Jonathan Goodwin is a former escapologist and daredevil who performed various stunts and challenges on stage and screen. He was a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2019, where he impressed the judges and the audience with his skills and courage.

He also had his own series on UKTV's Watch, called The Incredible Mr. Goodwin, and appeared on other shows such as America's Got Talent.

Unfortunately, he was severely injured in a stunt rehearsal for America's Got Talent: Extreme in 2021, which left him paralysed from the waist down. He survived two near-death experiences and underwent multiple surgeries.