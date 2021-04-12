Angela Lansbury facts: Murder She Wrote star's age, films, husband and children revealed

12 April 2021, 16:18

Dame Angela Lansbury
Dame Angela Lansbury. Picture: Getty

Angela Lansbury is one of the world's best loved actresses with a career spanning eight decades.

British-American actress Dame Angela Lansbury has played countless theatre, TV and film roles, and she is recognized as the earliest surviving Oscar nominee, and one of the last surviving stars from the 'Golden Age of Hollywood' cinema.

Read on for all the big facts you need to know about Dame Angela Lansbury:

  1. How old is Angela Lansbury and where is she from?

    Angela Lansbury was born in Regent's Park, London on October 16, 1925. She celebrated her 95th birthday in 2020.

    Her mother was an Irish actress called Moyna Macgill and her father was a wealthy English timber merchant and politician, Edgar Lansbury.

    Angela had an older half sister, Isolde, and younger twin brothers Bruce and Edgar.

    "Little Women" FYC Reception And Panel Discussion
    "Little Women" FYC Reception And Panel Discussion. Picture: Getty

    The family lived in Mill Hill, London during the week and at their rural farmhouse in Oxfordshire on the weekends, until Angela's father tragically died when she was nine. Her family eventually moved to live with her mother's new fiancé in Hampstead.

    Angela was very keen on books, theatre and cinema as a child and was a self-proclaimed "complete movie maniac" before moving to the United States with her family.

  2. What are Angela Lansbury's most famous roles?

    After living briefly in New York, Angela moved to Los Angeles in 1942 and signed a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer, proceeding to appear in eleven films with the studio.

    Angela Lansbury in publicity portrait for the film 'The Court Jester', 1955
    Angela Lansbury in publicity portrait for the film 'The Court Jester', 1955. Picture: Getty

    After earning an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe for her performance in Dorian Gray she went on to receive another Oscar nomination for her role in The Manchunian Candidate, confirming her place as a lauded Hollywood actress.

    Angela appeared in the fan favourite Bedknobs and Broomsticks in 1971 and on stage in productions including The King And I and Sweeney Todd before landing her most famous role as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote in 1984.

    Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher in 'Murder, She Wrote', 1984
    Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher in 'Murder, She Wrote', 1984. Picture: Getty

    The TV lasted for an astonishing twelve seasons - one of the longest TV detective shows in history - and made Angela a worldwide household name.

    Angela has also provided her voice for a number of projects, perhaps most famously as Mrs Potts in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

    Throughout her eight decade career the actress has won five Tony Awards, six Golden Globes and an Olivier Award and in 2014 The Queen gave her the title of Dame Angela Lansbury.

  3. Is Angela Lansbury married and does she have children?

    Angela Lansbury has been married twice and has three children.

    In 1945 she eloped and married her first husband, actor Richard Cromwell, when she was 19 and he was 35.

    Angela Lansbury and Peter Shaw pictured on their wedding day in London on July, 26, 1949.
    Angela Lansbury and Peter Shaw pictured on their wedding day in London on July, 26, 1949. Picture: Getty

    They divorced a year later but remained good friends until his death in 1960.

    She married her second husband, Peter Shaw, in 1949 and they were together 54 years before his death in 2003.

    She has a step-child called David who was Peter's from a previous marriage and the couple had two children together: Anthony Peter and Deidre Ann.

    Anthony, 68, is a television director who has directed 69 episodes of Murder, She Wrote and Deidre, 67, owns a restaurant in West Hollywood.

  4. What is Angela Lansbury's net worth?

    As of 2020, Angela Lansbury's net worth is estimated to be $70 million.

    Her wealth is said to be from her extensive work in film, TV and on stage and from her role as owner and executive producer of Murder, She Wrote for its final four seasons.

    Angela Lansbury
    Angela Lansbury. Picture: Getty

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The 73-year love story of Prince Philip and Her Majesty The Queen is one that will be remembered forever. Pictured left, in 1947 and right, in 2007.

When the Queen met Prince Philip: A royal love story in their own words

Royals

The London flat Princess Diana lived in during her bachelorette days is to be commemorated with a blue plaque.

Princess Diana’s London flat to get blue plaque: Where did she live before marrying Prince Charles?

Royals

The Sound of Music is 56-years-old, but just where are it's famous Von Trapp family actors now?

Where are the cast of The Sound Of Music now?

A young Amy Winehouse pictured with her mother

Amy Winehouse’s mother will appear in heartfelt documentary, 10 years after singer’s death

Amy Winehouse

Michael Jackson could have appeared in Labyrinth

How Michael Jackson and Sting almost starred in Labyrinth instead of David Bowie

David Bowie

More on Smooth

Freddie Mercury is seen wearing his iconic yellow tank top while pacing his dressing room in the minutes leading-up to the start of the huge concert.

Freddie Mercury shows off his spine-tingling acapella voice in backstage video from last Queen concert

Queen

Prince Philip

Prince Philip facts: The Duke of Edinburgh's marriage, children, parents and life explained

Royals

Prince's 2010 album Welcome 2 America is to be released 11 years after it was first recorded.

Prince's estate release stunning track ahead of much anticipated 'Welcome 2 America' album - listen

Prince

Ed Sheeran's 2007 dance audition has emerged

Video surfaces of 16-year-old Ed Sheeran auditioning for a TV boy band - and it's hilarious

Ed Sheeran

Annie Lennox's 30-year-old daughter, Lola Lennox, has released her fourth single, co-produced by her famous mother. Pictured, Lola and her mum Annie Lennox.

Annie Lennox's talented daughter Lola Lennox releases song produced by her famous mum

Music

The former Queen frontman, who died in 1991, gave a stunning performance when he joined his ex-bandmates and Adam Lambert on stage in 2015.

When Freddie Mercury joined Adam Lambert for a spine-tingling duet of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2015

Queen