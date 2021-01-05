Aston Merrygold facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children, height and more revealed

Picture: Getty Images

Aston Merrygold first graced our screens as a member of boy band JLS on the X Factor back in 2008.

Over 10 years on, and JLS are back! Plus, fans are tipping him to be one of the celebrities appearing in The Masked Singer.

From his career to personal life, here's everything you need to know about Aston Merrygold: