Aston Merrygold facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children, height and more revealed

5 January 2021, 16:14

Aston Merrygold
Picture: Getty Images

Aston Merrygold first graced our screens as a member of boy band JLS on the X Factor back in 2008.

Over 10 years on, and JLS are back! Plus, fans are tipping him to be one of the celebrities appearing in The Masked Singer.

From his career to personal life, here's everything you need to know about Aston Merrygold:

  1. Aston Merrygold's age: how old is the singer?

    Aston was born on February 13, 1988 in Peterborough, England, to a Jamaican father and Anglo-Irish mother.

    He celebrated his 32nd birthday in 2020.

  2. Aston Merrygold's girlfriend and children: Who is he dating?

    Aston is engaged to a former JLS dancer, Sarah Richards, 34. They announced their engagement on Instagram in 2017, and later revealed that they were expecting a baby in January 2018.

    The pair welcomed their first child, Grayson Jax, later that year. Aston shared a photo of him and his newborn captioned: "Life is now complete."

    In 2020, the couple welcomed their second son, Macaulay Shay.

  3. Aston Merrygold's height: how tall is he?

    Aston is said to be 5ft 5inches (1.65 metres) tall.

  4. Aston Merrygold's career: JLS and beyond

    jls
    Picture: Getty Images

    In 2002, Merrygold entered Stars In Their Eyes and appeared as Michael Jackson singing 'Rockin' Robin'.

    Later on, having met future band member Marvin Humes through various auditions, he joined the band that was to be known as JLS (formerly UFO).

    In 2008, the group auditioned for The X Factor and came second, losing out to Alexandra Burke.

    JLS went on to sell over 10 million records worldwide before separating amicably in 2013.

  5. Life after X Factor: What did he do next?

    Strictly Come Dancing
    Picture: BBC

    After JLS split in December 2013, Aston became a judge on the dance talent show Got To Dance alongside Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

    He also worked on a debut solo album, Showstopper, but it remains unreleased. The single from the album, 'Get Stupid', however, was released in July 2015.

    In August 2017, Merrygold was announced as a contestant on the 15th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

    He was eliminated on 5 November, coming in tenth place, in one of the show's biggest shock exits. He returned for the 2018 Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing with his former dance partner Janette Manrara, this time winning the show.

    As of 2020, JLS have reunited, and fans are tipping Aston to be revealed as Robin in The Masked Singer series 2.

