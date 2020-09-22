Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is Makbul Patel? Age, job and partner revealed

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back and Makbul is just one hopeful entering the famous tent - but who is he? Where’s he from? His career and more revealed.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back with a whole new line up of contestants including Makbul Patel.

Setting his sights on the Bake Off crown of 2020, Makbul is keen to show off his impressive baking designs in the hope of beating the rest of the GBBO contestants.

So who is the Great British Bake Off hopeful Makbul? How old is he?

Here’s everything you need to know including Makbul's job, where he’s from and his partner and children:

Who is Great British Bake Off contestant Makbul?

Known as 'Mak' to his friends, Makbul is a self-taught baker, and discovered cooking at home in order to support his mum.

He took it up by watching cooking shows, reading books and getting inspiration from famous chefs. His biggest strengths are in pastry, and on celebrations like Eid, he can be found making traditional Asian nankhatai biscuits.

How old is GBBO contestant Makbul?

Makbul is 51 years old.

What is GBBO contestant Makbul's job?

Makbul is an accountant. In his spare time, he enjoys beekeeping.

Where is Loriea from and who is his partner?

Makbul lives in Bolton, and has a wife and three children.