Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is Mark Lutton? Age, job and partner revealed

22 September 2020, 19:04

Meet Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Mark
Meet Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Mark. Picture: Channel 4

By Tom Eames

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back and this time they’re welcoming Mark Lutton to the tent - but who is he? Where’s he from? His career, Instagram and more revealed.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back with a whole new line up of contestants including hopeful Mark Lutton.

Setting his sights on the Bake Off crown, Mark is keen to show off his impressive baking designs in order to win over Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

So who is the Great British Bake Off contestant Mark? How old is he? Does he have Instagram?

The Great British Bake Off past winners and what they're up to now

Here’s everything you need to know including Mark's job, where he’s from and his partner:

Meet the Great British Bake Off contestants of 2020
Meet the Great British Bake Off contestants of 2020. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off contestant Mark?

Mark’s love for baking began when he was studied at university. He visited a pie shop in Edinburgh every day for their Mac ’n’ Cheese pie and never looked back.

Feeling inspired, he experimented with a lemon drizzle cake, and eventually went on to make multi-tiered wedding cakes.

How old is GBBO contestant Mark and where is he from?

Mark is 27 years old.

He is Northern Irish and lives in Liverpool.

What is Mark's job?

Mark works as a project manager in Liverpool.

Is Mark married?

Mark lives at home in Liverpool with his wife.

Is GBBO contestant Mark on Instagram?

Luckily for us he is! You can see all of his amazing bakes over @thebakingbuddha.

