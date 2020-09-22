Great British Bake Off 2020 Rowan: Age, job and partner revealed

Meet Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Rowan. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back and this time they’re welcoming Rowan to the tent - but who is he? Where’s he from? Career and more revealed.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back with a whole new line up of contestants including Rowan.

Setting his sights on the Bake Off crown, Rowan is keen to show off his huge baking designs in order to win over Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

So who is the Great British Bake Off contestant Rowan? How old is he?

Here’s everything you need to know including his job, where he’s from and partner:

Meet the Great British Bake Off contestants of 2020. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off contestant Rowan?

A huge fan of the arts and theatre sector, Rowan is also passionate about fitness and researching all things 1700s.

He’s admitted he is quite flamboyant when it comes to his baking style which can often lead to running over time. He’s also a big fan of French patisserie.

How old is GBBO contestant Rowan?

Rowan is 55 years old.

What is GBBO contestant Rowan’s job?

When his multiple hobbies aren’t keeping him busy, Rowan is a music teacher.

Where is Rowan from? Who is his partner?

Rowan is from Worcestershire where he shares a home with his partner.

Not much is known about his partner at the moment but they’re very supportive of his GBBO journey.