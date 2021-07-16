Bradley Walsh planning to retire from The Chase after more than a decade

16 July 2021, 10:14

Bradley Walsh has said he will retire in 'a couple of years'
Bradley Walsh has said he will retire in 'a couple of years'. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh has opened up about his retirement plans.

Bradley Walsh is one of the most popular men on TV, having fronted The Chase for more than a decade.

But it looks like the 61-year-old is set to pack it all in soon, as he has now spoken about his retirement plans.

Chatting on the Sliding Doors podcast he said: “You know what, in a couple of years time I won’t have to do any of it, I’ll be retired and that’ll be it.

“It seems like I’m on your screen all the time only because I cram everything in a certain area of the year.

“We make 210 Chases, 16 Celebrity Chases, 16 Beat The Chasers. It’s only actually 86 days recording.”

He went on: “So out of 365 days, you’d imagine I have loads of time off. But once you’ve got your bedrock of shows set in, that allows you then to go off and do other things.

“I don’t actually have time off, I have meetings, I have personal appearances I have to make and stuff like that with other things I’ve got going on, so it’s quite tricky to juggle it about.”

Bradley has been on our screens for more than 40 years, famously starring as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street, as well as bagging roles in Law & Order: UK and Doctor Who.

Bradley Walsh has been on our screens for 40 years
Bradley Walsh has been on our screens for 40 years. Picture: Alamy

Turning his hand to presenting, Bradley has also fronted a whole host of television game shows for ITV, including Wheel of Fortune, Odd One In, Keep It in the Family and Cash Trapped.

More recently, the dad-of-two also appeared in the series Breaking Dad where his son Barney, 23, took him on a road trip around the world.

Later this month, Brad is also due to host BBC game show Take Off alongside good friend Holly Willoughby.

The second series – which will make its debut on July 24 – will see a studio audience have the opportunity to compete in a variety of games to win seats on a plane for a holiday.

Bradley will also star as Pa Larkin in ITV’s Darling Buds Of May reboot The Larkins.

At least we have a few more years left of Brad on our screens yet!

