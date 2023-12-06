Bradley Walsh facts: The Chase star's age, wife, children and career explained

6 December 2023, 16:06

Bradley Walsh
Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Bradley Walsh is one of the UK's most popular entertainers, and something of a national treasure.

He's a presenter, actor, singer... is there anything he can't do?

Here's all the important facts about Bradders that every fan should know:

  1. Who is Bradley Walsh?

    The Chase Outtakes | Bradley’s Funniest Moments

    In case you didn't know, Bradley Walsh is an English actor, comedian, singer, TV presenter and... former professional footballer.

    He is known for his roles as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street, DS Ronnie Brooks in Law & Order: UK, and Graham O'Brien in Doctor Who, as well as hosting game shows including The Chase, Cash Trapped and Wheel of Fortune.

    In November 2016, Bradley released his debut album, Chasing Dreams, consisting of covers of jazz standards and the title track, an original song written by himself.

    It became the biggest-selling debut album by a British artist in 2016, selling over 100,000 copies.

  2. Who is Bradley Walsh's wife?

    Bradley Walsh and Donna Derby in 2015
    Bradley Walsh and Donna Derby in 2015. Picture: Getty

    Bradley married partner Donna Derby back in 1997.

    Donna was one of the original red-lipped 'Robert Palmer girls' in the video for 'Simply Irresistible'.

  3. Does Bradley Walsh have any children?

    Bradley has a son with wife Donna named Barney, who was born in 1998.

    Bradley also has a daughter, Hayley, from a previous relationship. 

    In 2018, Bradley and Barney started starring in a special ITV series called Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, which followed them on a US road trip.

  4. Bradley Walsh age: How old is he?

    Bradley was born on June 4, 1960. He celebrated his 63rd birthday in 2023.

    He was born in Watford, Hertfordshire, and grew up nearby in Leavesden.

  5. Bradley Walsh height: How tall is he?

    Bradley Walsh stands at 5ft 8 ½ (174 cm) tall.

  6. Was he really a professional footballer?

    Soccer Aid 2010 - Bradley Walsh Penalty

    Yes!

    In 1978, aged 18, Bradley signed for Brentford. Although he failed to make the first team, he was regularly a member of their reserves.

    However, ankle fracture injuries finished his career in the early 1980s after a decent loan spell with non-league Dunstable Town, for whom he scored 15 goals in 25 appearances.

    He also played for Barnet on loan, making five appearances in the 1978–79 season. He also played for Tring Town, Boreham Wood and Chalfont St Peter.

    Bradley has since appeared in Soccer Aid on several occasions.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Unwrapping the festive debate

Bob Marley: One Love starring Kingsley Ben-Adir

Bob Marley: One Love movie trailer: See Kingsley Ben-Adir sing 'Redemption Song'

Bob Marley

Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes

I'm a Celebrity odds: Who is favourite to win the 2023 series?

I'm a Celebrity

Rufus Sewell and Vivian Benitez are engaged

Rufus Sewell announces engagement to 26-year-old partner Vivian Benitez

Peaky Blinders actor Kingsley Ben-Adir cast as Bob Marley in new biopic

Bob Marley: One Love – trailer, cast, plot, release date and more revealed for the reggae biopic

Bob Marley

More on Smooth

Cher's best songs

Cher's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Bobby Helms recorded one of the biggest Christmas hits

The Story of... 'Jingle Bell Rock' by Bobby Helms

Song Facts

Stevie Wonder announces the death of John Lennon during live concert in 1980

The heartbreaking moment Stevie Wonder announced John Lennon’s death to fans at concert

John Lennon

Kate Bush's 'December Will Be Magic Again' is a true fairytale of a Christmas song.

The Story of… 'December Will Be Magic Again' by Kate Bush

Song Facts

Love Actually was released in 2003

Love Actually cast: Where are the stars of the Christmas romcom now?

Colin Firth, Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant

Bridget Jones's Diary: Where are the cast of the romcom now?

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents