Bradley Walsh facts: The Chase star's age, wife, children and career explained

6 December 2023, 16:06
Bradley Walsh is one of the UK's most popular entertainers, and something of a national treasure.
He's a presenter, actor, singer... is there anything he can't do?
Here's all the important facts about Bradders that every fan should know:
The Chase Outtakes | Bradley’s Funniest Moments
In case you didn't know, Bradley Walsh is an English actor, comedian, singer, TV presenter and... former professional footballer.
He is known for his roles as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street, DS Ronnie Brooks in Law & Order: UK, and Graham O'Brien in Doctor Who, as well as hosting game shows including The Chase, Cash Trapped and Wheel of Fortune.
In November 2016, Bradley released his debut album, Chasing Dreams, consisting of covers of jazz standards and the title track, an original song written by himself.
It became the biggest-selling debut album by a British artist in 2016, selling over 100,000 copies.
Bradley married partner Donna Derby back in 1997.
Donna was one of the original red-lipped 'Robert Palmer girls' in the video for 'Simply Irresistible'.
Bradley has a son with wife Donna named Barney, who was born in 1998.
Bradley also has a daughter, Hayley, from a previous relationship.
In 2018, Bradley and Barney started starring in a special ITV series called Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, which followed them on a US road trip.
Bradley was born on June 4, 1960. He celebrated his 63rd birthday in 2023.
He was born in Watford, Hertfordshire, and grew up nearby in Leavesden.
Bradley Walsh stands at 5ft 8 ½ (174 cm) tall.
Soccer Aid 2010 - Bradley Walsh Penalty
Yes!
In 1978, aged 18, Bradley signed for Brentford. Although he failed to make the first team, he was regularly a member of their reserves.
However, ankle fracture injuries finished his career in the early 1980s after a decent loan spell with non-league Dunstable Town, for whom he scored 15 goals in 25 appearances.
He also played for Barnet on loan, making five appearances in the 1978–79 season. He also played for Tring Town, Boreham Wood and Chalfont St Peter.
Bradley has since appeared in Soccer Aid on several occasions.