Brendan Cole facts: Dancer's age, wife, children, height, career and more revealed

Who is Brendan Cole?

Brendan Cole is a professional ballroom dancer and while he may have impressive footwork - will it transfer over to the ice?

Brendan is best known for his work as a professional dancer on the entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking of Dancing On Ice, Brendan mentioned that he’s a “fairly confident” person and thinks he’ll be “good” on the ice.

“I’ve known I’d be doing the show for quite some time and I want to get started, I’m so excited to be on the show,” he said.

Brendan continued: “I’ve had one go. I’m a fairly confident person and I like to think I’m going to be good at what I put my hand to or my feet to.”

Explaining further, Brendan said that he was “a bit wobbly” when he first headed out on the ice - he underestimated how challenging it would be.

“I’ve got time to learn. I’m just going to embrace the whole experience and I’m very excited to get started,” he added.

Brendan also mentioned that being part of Dancing On Ice is a huge moment for him after his work as a live performer suffered amid the pandemic.