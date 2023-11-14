Catherine Zeta-Jones' son, 22, is the spitting image of Michael Douglas in new pictures

14 November 2023, 12:00 | Updated: 14 November 2023, 12:03

Catherine Zeta-Jones with her husband, actor Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys Douglas at Buckingham Palace in 2011.
Catherine Zeta-Jones with her husband, actor Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys Douglas at Buckingham Palace in 2011. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The 22-year-old recently graduated from America's prestigious Brown University.

Michael Douglas's son is the spitting image of his Oscar-winning father.

The youngster, 22, whose mother is Catherine Zeta-Jones, is transitioning beyond the role of merely being the offspring of Hollywood royalty.

Dylan is a talented singer who graduated from Brown University in 2022 with a degree in political science.

Fans were quick to point out the remarkable resemblance between him and his father, Michael Douglas (pictured in 1971)
Fans were quick to point out the remarkable resemblance between him and his father, Michael Douglas (pictured in 1971). Picture: Getty

In a recent Instagram post, Dylan captured attention with pictures showing him in a desert and swimming in a pool.

Fans were quick to point out the remarkable resemblance between him and his father, Michael Douglas.

Dressed in jeans and a cowboy hat, Dylan exuded a modern-day cowboy persona, prompting followers to draw parallels to iconic movie scenes.

"That first shot laying down…. You are such a star!!!!," one wrote, while another added: "It's a scene out of The Misfits."

Dylan is the eldest child of Catherine and Michael, whose younger daughter Carys, 20, is also following in her parents' footsteps as a budding model and actress.

May 2023 saw Michael Douglas post a video of Dylan singing and playing the piano in his and Catherine Zeta Jones's family sitting room, as he spoke about the pride he feels for his talented son.

Michael Douglas shows off his son’s piano skills

"So proud of my boy," Michael Douglas, 78, said, while clearly enjoying his son's singing voice.

The two children also share an older half-brother Cameron Douglas, 44, an actor and Michael's son from his first marriage to Diandra Morrell Douglas.

Speaking about Dylan on the red carpet for the premiere of the smash hit Netflix show Wednesday in November 2022, Catherine Zeta-Jones said how proud her son was to be the offspring of talented parents.

"[Dylan is] a collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving," Catherine Zeta-Jones said.

Dylan (pictured) is the eldest child of Catherine and Michael Douglas, whose younger daughter Carys, 20, is also following in her parents' footsteps as a budding model and actress.
Dylan (pictured) is the eldest child of Catherine and Michael Douglas, whose younger daughter Carys, 20, is also following in her parents' footsteps as a budding model and actress. Picture: Getty
Catherine and Michael welcomed Dylan in August 2000, three months before they married in New York.
Catherine and Michael welcomed Dylan in August 2000, three months before they married in New York. Picture: Getty

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know, I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life," she added.

Dylan who had accompanied his mum to the premiere, replied with an adorable compliment of his own.

"It's just fun to see what they do for a living," he said. "I mean, you see them on the screen, but of course, that's just the colour-fied, edited version," he added, sweetly.

