Michael Douglas shows off his son's incredible singing skills in home video: 'So proud of my boy'

10 May 2023, 16:12

Michael Douglas has praised his son's singing skills in a home video he posted on Instagram.
Michael Douglas has praised his son's singing skills in a home video he posted on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

It looks like Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son has inherited his parent's performing talents.

Michael Douglas has released a video of his son singing and playing the piano – and he sounds incredible.

Dylan Douglas, 22, the only son of Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and Michael Douglas, 78, can be seen playing the piano in what looks to be the family's sitting room, as the veteran actor speaks to the camera and expresses the pride he has for his young son.

"So proud of my boy," Michael Douglas, 78, says, while clearly enjoying his son's talented singing.

Michael Douglas has released a video of his son singing and playing the piano – and he sounds incredible.
Michael Douglas has released a video of his son singing and playing the piano – and he sounds incredible. Picture: Instagram

Dylan is the eldest child of Catherine and Michael, whose younger daughter Carys, 20, is also following in her parents' footsteps as a budding model and actress.

The two children also share an older half-brother Cameron Douglas, 44, an actor and Michael's son from his first marriage to Diandra Morrell Douglas.

Catherine and Michael have been wed for 22 years after getting married in November 2000 during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel.

Catherine and Michael have been wed for 22 years after getting married in November 2000. Pictured with their children at Buckingham Palace in 2011.
Catherine and Michael have been wed for 22 years after getting married in November 2000. Pictured with their children at Buckingham Palace in 2011. Picture: Getty

Their son Dylan Douglas, who was born in a few months before in August 2000, graduated from Brown University in 2022 with a degree in political science.

The budding musician recently accompanied his mother on the red carpet for the premiere of Wednesday on Netflix, and spoke about his pride in being the son of talented parents.

"[Dylan is] a collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving," Catherine Zeta-Jones said.

The budding musician recently accompanied his mother on the red carpet for the premiere of Wednesday on Netflix, and spoke about his pride in being the son of talented parents.
The budding musician recently accompanied his mother on the red carpet for the premiere of Wednesday on Netflix, and spoke about his pride in being the son of talented parents. Picture: Alamy

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know, I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life," she added.

Dylan replied with an adorable compliment of his own, with the graduate saying how happy he was to accompany his mum to the premiere.

"It's just fun to see what they do for a living. I mean, you see them on the screen, but of course, that's just the colour-fied, edited version," he said, sweetly.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Finland, Sweden and the UK at this year's Eurovision

Eurovision 2023 odds: Who are the favourites to win this year's Eurovision Song Contest?

Eurovision

The 52-year-old wife of rocker Rod Stewart was pictured policing the streets of London and said she was 'tremendously proud and honoured' to have been part of the historic day.

Penny Lancaster polices crowds at Coronation in surprise photos: Rod Stewart's wife 'proud and honoured'
Terrence Hardiman as The Demon Headmaster

The Demon Headmaster actor Terrence Hardiman dies, aged 86

Photo highlights of King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles Coronation in pictures: Royal Family, celebrity guests, ceremony and more

Royals

Back To The Future actor, Michael J. Fox, has been suffering from Parkinson's Disease since he was diagnosed in 1991, at just 29-years-old.

Michael J Fox gives rare and honest interview on life with Parkinson's: 'I'm not going to be 80'

More on Smooth

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,

The Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud has arrived – dates, venue and how to buy tickets

Music

Howard Donald joined his bandmates Gary Barlow, 52, and Mark Owen, 51, as the headline act at the star-studded event, however some Twitter users mocked the stars' appearance.

Take That's Howard Donald hits back at fans who mocked his appearance at the Coronation Concert

Take That

Lionel Richie's performance at the Coronation concert got a mixed response from his fans.

Lionel Richie speaks out for first time since criticism over his Coronation concert performance

Lionel Richie

Mae Muller - UK Eurovision 2023 entrant

Eurovision 2023 UK entry: Who is Mae Muller and could she win with 'I Wrote A Song'?

Eurovision

Bjorn, Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad brought Sweden victory at Eurovision in 1974 with their rendition of 'Waterloo', but it was in no thanks to the UK.

ABBA Bjorn Ulvaeus shocked to discover the UK give him 'nil points' at Eurovision for 'Waterloo'

ABBA

New "fan favourite" collection of songs features Olivia Newton-John's rare duets with her dear friends.

New Olivia Newton-John album reveals rare duets with John Travolta, Barry Gibb, Mariah Carey and more

Olivia Newton-John

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother