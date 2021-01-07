David Hasselhoff is auctioning 100s of Baywatch and Knight Rider items and will deliver actual KITT car to new owner

7 January 2021, 13:20 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 15:00

David Hasselhoff is selling 100's of items of memorabilia in what is every '80s and '90s TV fan's dream auction.
David Hasselhoff is selling 100s of items of memorabilia in what is every '80s and '90s TV fan's dream auction.

David Hasselhoff is auctioning over 150 of his own items including signed Baywatch duffle bags, signed lifesize cut-outs, his black leather jacket from Knight Rider and the actual 'K.I.T.T' car from the show.

Stop the press. David Hasselhoff is selling 100s of items of memorabilia in what is every '80s and '90s TV fan's dream auction.

Items from TV shows including Baywatch and Knight Rider are being auctioned online with a portion of the proceeds going to 'The Hoff's' chosen charities.

Memorabilia prices start at just $30 and go up to a whopping $475,000 for the star auction item: David Hasselhoff's actual K.I.T.T car from Knight Rider.

With seven bids and counting for the famous car, David has promised that if the auction price exceeds 25% above the vehicle's reserve price, he will personally hand deliver the car to its new owner.
With seven bids and counting for the famous car, David has promised that if the auction price exceeds 25% above the vehicle's reserve price, he will personally hand deliver the car to its new owner.
Memorabilia prices start at just $30 and go up to a whopping $450,000 for the star auction item: David Hasselhoff's actual K.I.T.T car from Knight Rider. (pictured)
Memorabilia prices start at just $30 and go up to a whopping $450,000 for the star auction item: David Hasselhoff's actual K.I.T.T car from Knight Rider. (pictured)
David Hasselhoff is selling his famous car KITT from the series Knight Rider. Pictured in 1983.
David Hasselhoff is selling his famous car KITT from the series Knight Rider. Pictured in 1983.

With seven bids and counting for the famous car, David has promised that if the auction price exceeds 25% above the vehicle's reserve price, he will personally hand deliver the car to its new owner.

The car was originally estimated between $175,000 and $300,000, so with the current bid at $450,000 and two weeks left on the suction, it seem the lucky winner will have David Hasselhoff on their doorstep in the near future.

But for fans whose budgets don't stretch to half a million dollars, there are items in the sale that are currently being sold for a mere $30 on the Live Auctioneers website.

The car was originally estimated between $175,000 and $300,000, so with the current bid at $450,000 and two weeks left on the suction, it seem the lucky winner will have David Hasselhoff on their doorstep in the near future.
The car was originally estimated between $175,000 and $300,000, so with the current bid at $450,000 and two weeks left on the suction, it seem the lucky winner will have David Hasselhoff on their doorstep in the near future.
But for fans whose budgets don't stretch to half a million dollars, there are items in the sale that are currently being sold for a mere $30 on the Live Auctioneers website.
But for fans whose budgets don't stretch to half a million dollars, there are items in the sale that are currently being sold for a mere $30 on the Live Auctioneers website.
But for fans whose budgets don't stretch to half a million dollars, there are items in the sale that are currently being sold for a mere $30 on the Live Auctioneers website.
Elsewhere signed vintage 'The Hoff' T-shirts start at $70, a 'Hoff In Concert' signed poster is currently going at $100 and a signed scripts starting at $125.

Vintage David Hasselhoff magazines are currently going for $30, rare Knight Rider stickers $40 and original Baywatch stationary with David Hasselhoff's letterhead has two bids at $50.

Elsewhere signed vintage 'The Hoff' T-shirts start at $70, a 'Hoff In Concert' signed poster is currently selling for $100 and a signed scripts starting at $125.

For fans of Baywatch there are autographed Barbie and Ken dolls, signed Baywatch sun visors and life sized David Hasselhoff cut-outs and Knight Rider aficionados have many items to choose from including signed promo photos and The Hoff's personal clothes from various seasons of the show.

Knight Rider aficionados have many items to choose from including signed promo photos and The Hoff's personal clothes from various seasons of the show (pictured).
Knight Rider aficionados have many items to choose from including signed promo photos and The Hoff's personal clothes from various seasons of the show (pictured).
One of the star auction lots is a Baywatch duffle bag with eleven bids (pictured).
One of the star auction lots is a Baywatch duffle bag with eleven bids (pictured).
This signed Baywatch cast photo is currently selling for $350 on the Live Auctioneers website
This signed Baywatch cast photo is currently selling for $350 on the Live Auctioneers website.

Alongside the world-famous K.I.T.T care, David is also selling his personal 1961 SL190 red Mercedes with an estimate of $60,000 - $90,000.

The entire auction is being hosted online by Diligent Auctions in California through the Live Auctioneers website and still has 16 days left for fans to make their bids.

See David Hasselhoff's full collection of auction memorabilia here.

