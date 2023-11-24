David Tennant facts: Doctor Who actor's age, wife, children, films and career revealed

David Tennant in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

David Tennant is one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, known for his versatile and charismatic performances on stage, screen and voice.

He has achieved fame and acclaim for his roles as the Doctor in Doctor Who, DI Alec Hardy in Broadchurch, Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, and Crowley in Good Omens, among many others.

But who is the man behind these iconic characters? How did he become an actor and what inspired him to pursue his dream?