George Clooney and Julia Roberts return to romcoms in new Ticket to Paradise trailer

30 June 2022, 11:28 | Updated: 30 June 2022, 11:35

By Mayer Nissim

George Clooney and Julia Roberts turn back the clock for a new romantic comedy.

Julia Roberts became a superstar in the 1980s and 1990s with a string of incredible romantic comedies like Mystic Pizza, Pretty Woman and My Best Friend's Wedding, though she's always juggled those films with thrillers and acclaimed dramas.

George Clooney broke through with ER and has had a career that's spanned everything from Batman to Oscar-winning space travel movie Gravity to Return of the Killer Tomatoes, and his turn opposite Jennifer Lopez in 1998's sexy crime comedy Out of Sight is still a highlight.

It's also a reunion for the duo, who previously played lovers in the Ocean's Eleven series of films.

Both heartthrobs have now returned to romcoms in a new film, Ticket to Paradise.

The movie is directed and co-written by OI Parker, the man behind ABBA-powered sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Clooney and Roberts star as the divorced parents of Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), who is planning to marry Gede (Maxime Bouttier), a local in Bali she's just met.

Not too enamoured with the idea, the ex-couple decided to form a partnership to sabotage the wedding and stop Lily from making the same mistake they did.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise
George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise. Picture: Universal Pictures

Scream Queens and American Horror Story regular Billie Lourd also appears as Wren Butler.

Of her long-awaited return to the genre, Roberts told the New York Times: "People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one.

"If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it."

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise
Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise. Picture: Universal Pictures

She added: "They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed But even with that, I thought, Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney

"Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

Ticket to Paradise is released in US cinemas on October 21.

