Greg Wise reveals secret to happy marriage with Emma Thompson

4 April 2024, 13:44

Greg Wise and Emma Thompson married in 2003, and the actor has revealed the secret to their lasting marriage.
Greg Wise and Emma Thompson married in 2003, and the actor has revealed the secret to their lasting marriage. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They've been married for over 20 years.

The Crown's Greg Wise first met the love of his life, actress Emma Thompson, on the set of the 1995 period drama Sense and Sensibility.

Like most marriages that last, the power couple have had their own series of trials and tribulations over the years.

But Greg has recently revealed the simple secret to a happy marriage, though the message is certainly clearer than the reality.

Talking to HELLO! magazine, Wise revealed: "To keep bloody working at it," was the key to keeping yourself and your partner happy.

"If it's a friendship that also has a love and children attached, you've got to work that much harder.

Greg Wise and Emma Thompson with daughter Gaia and Ben Elton in 2023. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Greg Wise and Emma Thompson with daughter Gaia and Ben Elton in 2023. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

"Possibly the secret is not spending the entire time together," the star added, which is a fortunate outcome of their respective jobs.

"As actors, there is a lot of separation in our life because we get ripped away to spend months filming or touring.

"So we are probably quite good at plumbing ourselves back in after long times of being apart," he added.

The pair are currently spending time away from each other while Emma is shooting a film in Finland with their 24-year-old daughter, Gaia.

"Em's out making a thriller [The Fisherwoman] and Gaia is playing her in flashbacks, which is wonderful," gushes Greg.

"They're having to plunge themselves into ice-cold water and roll around in the snow every day. I'll go out and visit when I can."

He and Emma are also parents to 36-year-old Tindy, a former Rwandan child soldier who they formally adopted in 2003.

Emma Thompson received her damehood with husband Greg, daughter Gaia, and son Tindy by her side. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Thompson received her damehood with husband Greg, daughter Gaia, and son Tindy by her side. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Gushing over the two lady loves in his life, Greg also opened up to HELLO! about the tragic loss of his sister, Clare.

She sadly succumbed to her battle with bone cancer in 2016, and Greg spent the last three months of her life beside her bed, with the help of Marie Curie.

"Marie Curie, without a doubt, saved my life," he says. "It is a balance of trauma and privilege, being able to care for someone in that way.

"The only way it was possible for me to do that was having the Marie Curie team there, not only supporting my sister with palliative drugs and treatments, but also providing me with emotional support."

Greg and Emma Thompson were together eight years before they married. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images).
Greg and Emma Thompson were together eight years before they married. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

It was the support of his wife that helped him throughout the incredibly dark period, as Greg struggled with grief.

"Em was a fabulous person to have in the sense that, very shortly after Clare died and I was released from her flat, which I hadn't really left for three months, she was able to allow me to go off on my own up to our cottage on the west coast of Scotland, and be outside in nature and howl and do whatever I needed to do on my own."

"It was absolutely essential," he says, adding: "She also sent up the largest bottle of whisky I've ever seen!"

Greg has been a long-time supporter of the Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal, which runs each March to generate awareness and funds for the charity.

To donate and support Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal this March, visit Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Kyra Sedgwick says being "curious about each other" after 35 years of marriage to Kevin Bacon keeps their relationship fresh.

Kyra Sedgwick reveals secret to keeping her marriage with Kevin Bacon fresh after 35 years

Michael Jackson biopic Michael

Michael Jackson biopic Michael: Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

Michael Jackson

Hugh Grant and Colin Firth are said to be back for Bridget Jones 4

Hugh Grant and Colin Firth 'confirmed' for Bridget Jones 4 opposite Renee Zellweger

The cast of Ghostbusters then and now

Ghostbusters: Where are the cast of the 1984 sci-fi comedy now?

The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death.

Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black': Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

Amy Winehouse

More on Smooth

Sugababes' Mutya Buena was blown away when George Michael reached out about doing a duet together.

Sugababes' Mutya Buena thought 'it was a prank' when George Michael asked to duet with her

George Michael

Chaka Khan was reportedly in the running for Glastonbury's famed legend's slot this year, but pulled out of the race.

Chaka Khan reveals why she rejected Glastonbury legends slot this year

Music

Celine Dion sings impromptu 'My Heart Will Go On' and brings fans to tears in amazing video

Celine Dion sings impromptu 'My Heart Will Go On' and brings fans to tears in amazing video

Celine Dion

Michael Bolton underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour at the end of 2023, and has now posted an update on his recovery.

Michael Bolton shares health update following brain tumour surgery

Music

Marvin Gaye music from the vaults has been unearthed. (Photo by Soul Train via Getty Images)

Unreleased Marvin Gaye songs unearthed in Belgium over forty years after they were recorded

Marvin Gaye

After recent criticism of Beyoncé's foray into country music, June Carter Cash's daughter Carlene has stated that the singer is the newest member of the "Carter Girl Club".

June Carter Cash's daughter Carlene rejects Beyoncé criticism: 'She's one of us'

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents