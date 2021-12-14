Gremlins: Where are the cast now?

Gremlins: Where are they now? Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Gremlins is a classic festive film that is packed with strange creatures and holiday shenanigans, with a great bunch of cast members too. Here's where they are now...

Gremlins was first introduced to the world in 1984 and quickly became a cult Christmas movie.

The horror comedy is centred around Billy and his new pet, who Billy’s dad brings back from China with three specific rules Billy must obey.

When Billy doesn’t follow these instructions, it creates major problems as an array of monsters are released.

So, where is Billy, his father and all those monsters over three decades later? Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the Gremlins...