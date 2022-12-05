Harrison Ford facts: Indiana Jones actor's age, wife, children, films, net worth and more revealed

Harrison Ford is an American cultural icon. Picture: Alamy

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Harrison Ford has played some of Hollywood cinema's most iconic characters.

Harrison Ford is an American actor and activist who is considered a cultural icon because of his roles in some of Hollywood's most successful ever films.

His most notable film roles include Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, Indiana Jones in the titular franchise, and Rick Deckard in the science-fiction epic Blade Runner and its sequel.

Ford is the seventh-highest-grossing actor of all time, with his films making a total of $9.3 billion worldwide.

He has worked with a roster of cinema's finest and most successful directors including Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, George Lucas, Roman Polanski, and Francis Ford Coppola.

Alongside his enormous commercial success in heroic roles as a leading man, Harrison Ford has also received numerous accolades including the AFI Life Achievement Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and nominations for an Academy Award and four Golden Globe Awards.

Harrison Ford has played some of the big screen's most memorable characters. Picture: Alamy

How old is Harrison Ford and where was he born?

Harrison Ford aged 10. Picture: Alamy

Harrison Ford was born on 13th July 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. In 2022 he celebrated his 80th birthday.

His parents were former radio actress Dorothy Ford and former actor John William Ford, and he has a younger brother Terence.

How did Harrison Ford get his big break?

Playing Han Solo in the Star Wars film franchise made Harrison Ford a box office phenomenon. Picture: Alamy

After years of struggling to secure significant film roles during the early days of his acting career, Harrison Ford partially gave up the trade to become a carpenter instead.

Whilst he was a carpenter he befriended famous writers such as Joan Didion and budding film producer Fred Roos who encouraged him to audition for George Lucas' 1973 coming-of-age comedy American Graffiti.

Albeit only a minor speaking role, Harrison Ford struck up a friendship with Lucas which would inevitably result in him becoming a global sensation.

During the filming of the ambitious space opera Star Wars, Harrison filled in to read lines with the actors already cast whilst they looked for someone to play Han Solo. George Lucas eventually gave the role to Harrison, in turn making the character one of the most beloved of all time.

Harrison Ford was 35 years old at the time Star Wars was released, and his life was changed forever due to the franchise becoming a commercial and cultural phenomenon.

What are Harrison Ford's biggest films?

One of Harrison Ford's most beloved roles was as archeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones. Picture: Alamy

- Star Wars

- Indiana Jones

- Blade Runner

- The Fugitive

- Witness

- What Lies Beneath

- Air Force One

- Working Girl

- Sabrina

- Cowboys & Aliens

Is Harrison Ford married?

Harrison Ford has been married three times. Picture: Alamy

Harrison Ford is married to Ally McBeal actress Calista Flockhart, who were in a relationship together for eight years before marrying in 2010.

The couple have an adopted son together, Liam Flockhart Ford who they adopted at birth in 2001.

Ford has four biological children from his previous marriages to Mary Marquardt from 1964-1979 and screenwriter Melissa Mathison from 1983 to 2004: Ben, Georgia, Malcom and Willard.

How much is Harrison Ford’s net worth?

Harrison Ford is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. Picture: Alamy

Harrison Ford's net worth is an estimated $300 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Harrison Ford?

Throughout his entire career, Harrison Ford notoriously insisted on performing his own stunts despite injuring himself frequently.

He is a keen aviator and is a licensed pilot of both aircraft and helicopters. On several instances, he has personally provided emergency helicopter services and rescued hikers in his resident state of Wyoming.

Ford has been an environmental activist and conservationist throughout his life, and has been a lifelong Democrat due to their environmental commitments.

In 2023, Harrison Ford will be reprising his iconic role as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is slated to be the final ever instalment.